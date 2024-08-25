Maruti Suzuki To Likely Revolutionise EV Market With eVX Launch Soon

The Maruti Suzuki eVX will be introduced in India in early 2025. It is expected to deliver a claimed driving range of over 550 km per charge

Maruti Suzuki first revealed the eVX concept at the 2023 Auto Expo, followed by its presentation at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo. The concept was also showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 in February. It has now been confirmed that the production version of the eVX is set to be unveiled in January 2025 during the next Bharat Mobility Expo.

The largest car maker in the country is currently testing the eVX as it gears up for its launch in India in early 2025. Before its introduction to the Indian market though, the eVX will be launched in international markets including Japan, Europe and the United Kingdom as exports will be prioritised. Recent spy images of the test mules reveal several features, suggesting that the vehicle is nearing production readiness.

The Maruti Suzuki eVX will feature sharp LED headlamps and tail lamps, complemented by distinctive LED Daytime Running Lights. A horizontal LED light bar will connect the rear tail lamps, with the twin lighting signatures aligned parallel to each other. You could also see V-shaped multi-spoke alloy wheels and rear door handles integrated into the pillars.

Its exterior design is further characterized by tall pillars and a thick horizontal grille bar connecting the headlamps. The equipment list will include a large touchscreen infotainment unit with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a digital instrument cluster, leather seats, drive modes, a HUD, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, ventilated and powered front seats, adjustable headrests, Level 2 ADAS tech and a new two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel amongst other features.

The five-seater is expected to be powered by a 60 kWh battery pack, which could enable a claimed driving range of over 550 km per charge. The midsize electric SUV will support DC fast charging but we will have to wait and see if bidirectional charging facility will be provided or not.

Maruti Suzuki is known for pricing its products competitively and thus we expect the eVX to start at just under Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom). It may primarily target the Tata Nexon EV as opposed to the Tata Curvv EV to garner large volumes and make a strong statement as a VFM offering with better practicality and longer range.