Maruti Suzuki To Likely Reintroduce Alto K10 Hatchback In India

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 entry-level hatchback will reportedly make a comeback in India and is codenamed Y0M

Maruti Suzuki India Limited’s dominance in the domestic market is mainly due to its high market share in the entry-level volume-based hatchback segments. However, it has now shifted its focus towards renewing its product lineup and strengthening its SUV range with new products as the recently launched Brezza compact SUV and upcoming Vitara midsize SUV are prime examples.

According to a recent report that emerged on the internet, Maruti Suzuki is working on reintroducing the highly popular Alto K10 hatchback which is internally codenamed Y0M. The K10’s production ended in March 2020 ahead of the implementation of BSVI emission standards. The report further noted that the return of the K10 is driven by the absence of competition in that particular space.

Moreover, Maruti Suzuki believes there’s still an available market for the product. Except for models like Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Renault Kwid, there is no real competition for the 1.0-litre engined Alto K10. Gaurav Vangaal, associate director, light vehicle forecasting, S&P Global Mobility, told Financial Express that the existing 7.8 per cent market share of the entry-level hatchbacks is good enough to bring in a new car.

In the last fiscal, MSIL recorded 2,11,762 units of the Alto and S-Presso proving the entry-level segment’s high potential. Over the last two decades, Maruti Suzuki sold over 43 lakh units of the Alto. It was retailed in two engine options and back in 2010, the K10 debuted with a 998 cc three-cylinder petrol engine.

Before the discontinuation, MSIL sold 8.8 lakh units of the Alto K10. Nearly a decade ago, the second generation Alto came into existence as the Alto 800 and is a replacement for the highly successful Maruti 800 that eventually went out of production. It is responsible for registering more than 16 lakh unit sales over the years.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10’s sales fell as buyers either preferred to go with the more basic Alto 800 or the slightly more premium Swift and upgrading it to BSVI emission standards would only bump up the production costs. Upon its relaunch, it could be offered with more premium features.