Maruti Suzuki To Likely Launch 2 All-New SUVs Over The Next 6 Months

Maruti Suzuki will be launching multiple new SUVs in the Indian market including the upcoming YTB SUV and the Jimny that will be showcased at the Auto Expo 2023

Maruti Suzuki is currently working on many new upcoming offerings for the Indian market including two new SUVs that will be launched over the next 6 months in the country. These include the Baleno-based YTB SUV and the Jimny 5-door SUV. Both these SUVs are likely to be showcased at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023.

1. Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door

The new Jimny 5-Door is currently being tested by the brand ahead of the launch and the test mules of the SUV were recently spied in the country on multiple occasions. The new Jimny 5-Door will continue to feature similar styling as the global Jimny 3-door but will have a larger footprint. The cabin too will be the same but will boast some changes in the form of a new touchscreen infotainment system and an updated instrument cluster.

Maruti is likely to use the same 1.5L K15C mild-hybrid engine that is also being utilised in the new Grand Vitara. This engine, in its current version, churns out 102 bhp and 137 Nm of maximum torque. It is likely to be offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox and an automatic gearbox option. Needless to say, the power will be channelled to all four wheels. The new Jimny 5-Door will be launched in the first half of 2023 at a starting price of around Rs 10-12 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and will take on the rivals like the Mahindra Thar and the Force Gurkha.

2. Maruti Baleno-Based YTB SUV

The new Baleno-based YTB crossover is also expected to make a debut in early 2023 and will boast a bold and aggressive styling. Moreover, the new YTB SUV is likely to offer a similar cabin to the Baleno and will offer features like automatic climate control, 360-degree camera, HUD, wireless mobile charging, and more.

It will also utilise the same powertrain options as the Baleno while we might also see a turbocharged petrol engine offered with select variants. The new YTB SUV is likely to be priced from Rs 8-9 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and will challenge the rivals like the Tata Punch and the newly launched Citreon C3 in India.