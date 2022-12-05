Maruti Suzuki To Launch Two CNG SUVs Soon In India

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the Grand Vitara CNG and Brezza CNG soon in India; the former could have a fuel economy of 26.10 km/kg

In India, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza carries a starting price of Rs. 7.99 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 12.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The images of the Brezza CNG were leaked online a while ago suggesting that the launch could happen in the coming weeks. The more fuel-efficient iteration could be priced around Rs. 75,000 more than the comparable mild-hybrid variant.

Thus, the prices could start around Rs. 8.75 lakh (ex-showroom) for the CNG variant and it could be made available in multiple trims. It will feature a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C DualJet Dual VVT petrol engine that can also be found in the XL6 CNG models and it could produce a maximum power output of 87 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 121.5 Nm of peak torque at 4,200 rpm.

The powertrain will be linked with a five-speed manual transmission and whether a six-speed torque converter automatic unit will be offered or not is yet unknown. The CNG tank fitted at the back will consume a notable volume of boot. Maruti Suzuki has certainly been expanding its CNG portfolio over the course of this calendar year.

This year alone, we have seen the arrival of Alto K10 CNG, XL6 CNG, Dzire CNG, S-Presso CNG, etc. The largest car producer in the country will launch the Grand Vitara CNG sometime this month and it will have a claimed fuel efficiency of 26.10 km per kg. Its sibling, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG, will also be introduced this month.

The official bookings for the Hyryder CNG have also begun at authorised dealerships. The regular Grand Vitara midsize SUV competes against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Tata Harrier, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and the likes. It derives power from a 1.5-litre K15C mild hybrid petrol and a 1.5-litre three-cylinder Atkinson cycle TNGA strong hybrid petrol.

The CNG variant will be available with the former and except for the addition of the CNG badges, do not expect any exterior changes. It must be noted that the CNG variants will appeal to buyers wanting to own a fuel economical model amidst sacrificing a bit of performance.