Maruti Suzuki To Launch Two All-New Hybrid Cars In India

Maruti Suzuki will soon usher in a greener era of compact cars, with hybrid versions of the next-gen Swift and Dzire launching next year

Maruti Suzuki is set to make a bold statement in the realm of hybrid vehicles. As part of its ongoing commitment to innovation and sustainable mobility, the company is gearing up to introduce two highly anticipated hybrid offerings – the next-generation Swift and the next-generation Dzire. These vehicles are poised to revolutionize the compact car segment with their exceptional fuel efficiency and advanced technology.

Let’s delve into the exciting details of what the future holds for these upcoming models.

Next-Gen Maruti Swift Hybrid

The Swift, an icon on Indian roads renowned for its agility and style, is all set to undergo a generation change. While the design remains under wraps, rumours suggest major design changes both inside and out. The hatchback is likely to embrace a contemporary and sleek exterior with rounded edges, staying true to its conceptual roots. Inside the cabin, an enhanced interior is expected, promising improved comfort and convenience for occupants.

However, the most significant upgrade lies under the hood. The forthcoming Swift is slated to feature an extremely fuel-efficient hybrid powertrain. Reports indicate a 1.2-litre strong-hybrid unit, capable of delivering 35+ kmpl. Apart from that, the current 1.2L mild-hybrid engine could also be offered.

Next-Gen Maruti Dzire Hybrid

With the next-generation Dzire on the horizon, Maruti Suzuki is poised to take the sedan’s elegance and efficiency to new heights. Drawing inspiration from the redesigned Swift, the Dzire is expected to embrace an exterior that exudes sophistication and modernity. A reworked front fascia, projector LED headlights, and LED taillights are some of the anticipated exterior upgrades. The interior is also expected to see major changes, which should make it feel more premium.

Beneath the surface, the next-gen Dzire is set to house a hybrid powertrain, aligning with Maruti Suzuki’s push towards sustainable mobility. Similar to its hatchback counterpart, the Dzire could sport a 1.2-litre strong-hybrid engine, providing a perfect balance between power and fuel efficiency. With urban driving in mind, the hybrid setup has the potential to run on electric power alone, contributing to reduced emissions and fuel consumption. A 1.2-litre mild-hybrid engine, same as the current-gen model, could also be on sale.