Maruti Suzuki To Launch Six EVs In India – WagonR EV, Fronx EV, Swift EV

Maruti Suzuki’s first EV will be the production version of the eVX concept displayed at the 2023 Auto Expo and it will arrive by FY24

Suzuki Motor Corporation has revealed its future plans and product lineup as it intends to launch as many as six electric vehicles in India by the Financial Year 2030. The first EV to arrive will apparently be based on the eVX concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo earlier this month and it will be launched in FY24. It will be based on a dedicated skateboard architecture.

It will have a coupe-like roofline as the eVX concept and could harbinger a new design language for the zero-emission line. It will be manufactured in India for the local as well as international markets and will spawn a Toyota sibling. Expect the production take on the eVX to be offered in single and dual motor configurations and the range could be well over 550 km.

The Indo-Japanese auto major has noted that IC-engined models including those powered by CNG, bio gas and ethanol-based alternate fuels will form 60 per cent of its overall portfolio as the remaining 25 per cent will be reserved for hybridised vehicles and 15 per cent for BEVs by the end of this decade. To implement the new strategy, the brand will pump in over Rs. 2.82 lakh crore till the end of 2030.

In FY23, Suzuki will introduce a mini commercial BEV in its homeland of Japan before expanding its range to compact vehicles. It will also develop new hybrid vehicles in the mini and compact segments while eight new electric two-wheelers will also hit the market. Suzuki will further enhance its mutually beneficial partnership with Toyota across various fields.

The document released at the stock exchange shows that Maruti Suzuki will bring in more volume-based mass-market electric vehicles in the distant future. An EV based on the WagonR tall hatchback, the Hustler EV, an electrified version of the recently unveiled Fronx and Swift EV appear to be in the pipeline. An electric Grand Vitara could also be a possibility.

Up next, Maruti Suzuki will announce the prices of the Fronx compact coupe SUV in March or April while the Jimny lifestyle off-road SUV will arrive by May or June. A badge-engineered Toyota Innova Crysta, seven-seater version of the Grand Vitara, next-generation Swift and Dzire are waiting to be launched over the next year or so.