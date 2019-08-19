Maruti Suzuki To Launch Jimny In India As New-Gen Gypsy – Report

Maruti Suzuki’s version of the Jimny could be the rebranded Gypsy and it will reportedly have bigger dimensions than the global model

Rumours surrounding the latest version of Jimny’s debut in India have been there for long but things have got a lot more interesting in recent weeks. A Japanese media report indicated that the Jimny will indeed be introduced in India and speculations emerged locally point towards the same with a little technical twist.

The Jimny sold globally has received tremendous attention leading to Suzuki ramping up its production for European and Japanese customers. The fourth generation mini off-roader managed to keep its authentic boxy design intact but Suzuki was clever enough to incorporate modern technology into the mix.

Since the Gypsy is no longer available for private buyers, the Jimny, which is a spiritual successor in more ways than one, could be brought into the country as a rebadged version of its ancestor. Then again, the Jimny nameplate is no stranger to the aficionadas and wouldn’t harm if introduced the way it’s retailed elsewhere.

The India-spec Jimny or new generation Gypsy will be based on the same architecture as its overseas sibling as it will reportedly share the same 1.5-litre K15B turbo petrol engine, five-speed MT or four-speed AT transmission and other components with the Jimny Sierra.

However, it is said to have bigger proportions and will be available only at the Nexa premium dealerships. It will “relatively” carry high local content and will relatively be priced aggressively upon arrival. To be positioned above the Vitara Brezza, we suspect it could sit below the possible Vitara that will most likely take on mid-size SUV rivals such as Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, MG Hector and Kia Seltos.

The off-roader’s pricing could be broadly similar to the XL6 depending on the variants purportedly. India is believed not to get Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro 4×4 variant that sort of defines the off-roader at least in the beginning and it will be added to the lineup.

In short, India will reportedly get the specifically made long wheelbase version of the Jimny Sierra with five doors while the length will be under four metres for tax exemptions. The new generation Gypsy/Jimny will aim two different sets of customers: one wanting to have a hardcore soft-top off-roader and the other with optional 4WD system and a hard-top.