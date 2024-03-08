Maruti Suzuki To Launch 6 New SUVs Over The Next 3 Years

Maruti Suzuki will launch 6 new SUVs in the next three years starting FY 2025; four new EVs are on the cards as well

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), the country’s largest car manufacturer, is gearing up to launch multiple new SUVs in the next three years starting from FY2025. From the total of 10 new models planned for launch in the coming years, six will be SUVs, reflecting the Indian carmaker’s strong commitment to the ever-growing SUV market share.

In addition to this, 4 new EVs are also on cards for the Indian market. So, let’s have a look at the details of the Maruti Suzuki’s future expansion plan. To begin with, it is important to note that the company currently has 4 SUVs in its portfolio i.e. Fronx, Brezza, Grand Vitara and Jimny. By introducing new SUVs, the aim is to expand the category to 30% within the portfolio along with a production target of 4 million units by the end of this decade.

The company has very clear plans and is targeting annual SUV sales of over 5.5 lakh units in FY 2026. For reference, the MSIL’s total SUV sales will be around 4.4 lakh units this fiscal year. While the exact details about the upcoming models are still under wraps, going by the previous highlights, the company will start by filling up all the voids in its stable such as a micro-SUV, a 7-seater SUV and an electric SUV.

With the growth demand for 7-seater SUVs, the Grand Vitara-based 7-seater Y17 will take on the likes of Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari amongst others. On the other hand, the Y43 micro-SUV will take care of the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter.

Talking about electrification, the eVX will kick start Maruti’s stint in the EV segment and it is expected to go on sale around October 2024. The electric SUV will be targeted at the premium end of the segment and it will be followed by a 7-seater EV SUV in March 2025.

In addition to this, a small electric EV to rival the likes of Tiago EV will be launched around mid-2026 and an electric MPV in the year 2026 is also a part of the plan. Apart from the aforementioned models, Fronx Facelift and new-gen Baleno are also on the brand’s radar for the years 2025 and 2026, respectively.