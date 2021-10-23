Maruti Suzuki To Launch 4 New SUVs In Near Future

Four new Maruti SUVs are expected to launch in India next year, spread across different segments, to help the manufacturer expand its reach among new buyers

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, is planning to add a few new vehicles to its lineup in our market. The manufacturer will update a few of its existing models as well. Maruti’s sales have seen a noticeable decline in recent times, and these new vehicles are expected to regenerate consumer interest and boost sales.

The SUV market space continues to grow in India, and Maruti currently has four new SUVs in the pipeline, spanning different segments. One of them is a sub-compact model, based on the Baleno hatchback, expected to launch next year. Codenamed ‘YTB’, this upcoming crossover is rumoured to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine, but in a more powerful state of tune than the Baleno.

A mild hybrid system could be offered as well here, to improve the fuel economy. Upon launch, the YTB will compete directly with its sibling, Maruti Ignis, and the newly-introduced Tata Punch. Apart from that, Maruti is also planning to launch the Jimny in India, likely sometime during 2022 or 2023.

Maruti is working on a 5-door version of the Jimny, as the 3-door model was deemed to not be practical enough for our market. As per leaked specifications, the 5-door model will have a 300mm longer wheelbase and be around 100 kg heavier than the 3-door Jimny. Reports suggest that it could get either a 1.5L petrol engine or a 1.4L turbo-petrol engine under the hood.

Maruti Suzuki is collaborating with Toyota to develop two India-specific SUVs, consisting of a compact and a midsize model. The upcoming compact SUV will be the next-generation Maruti Vitara Brezza (and next-gen Toyota Urban Cruiser). As per speculations, the vehicle will be based on an updated version of the Heartect platform, and will have a lot more convenience and safety features on offer than before.

The upcoming midsize Maruti SUV will serve as a replacement for the S-Cross. It is expected to be underpinned by Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA), and of course, Toyota will launch its own version of it in our market as well. Reports suggest that the upcoming Maruti-Toyota compact and midsize SUVs (expected to launch in 2022) could be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol mill, or a new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor that is reportedly under development.