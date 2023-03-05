Maruti Suzuki To Launch 3 New SUVs Soon In India – All Details

Maruti Suzuki will launch the Fronx compact coupe SUV, Jimny lifestyle off-road SUV and Brezza CNG soon in India

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is planning to introduce three new SUVs in the domestic market over the next few months and all of them made their debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in Greater Noida in January. Here we have covered all the important details as the largest carmaker in the country looks to expand its SUV market share further:

1. Maruti Suzuki Fronx:

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be launched in India sometime next month and it will be sold exclusively through Nexa dealerships. The compact coupe SUV is based on the Baleno premium hatchback and shares the Heartect platform. However, the front fascia is heavily inspired by the Grand Vitara and it has a wide stance and good road presence the Baleno is known for.

It derives power from a 1.2L NA petrol and a 1.0L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine. Both manual and automatic transmissions will be on offer. The Fronx will be packed with features on the inside and it will be retailed in an expansive range.

2. Maruti Suzuki Jimny:

The five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny has been a long time coming and its production will commence next month before the official price announcement in May or June 2023. Upon arrival, it will not have any direct rivals but the launches of the five-door Mahindra Thar and five-door Force Gurkha are on the horizon.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny has larger proportions compared to the three-door model sold in the international markets. Thus, it will be more spacious and practical. Suzuki also has plans to export the five-door Jimny from India. It will use the 1.5L four-cylinder K15B petrol engine, paired with a five-speed MT or a four-speed torque converter AT driving all four wheels as standard.

3. Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG:

The CNG version of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza will launch in the coming months as well. It will become the first model in its segment to get the bi-fuel treatment focussing on high mileage. MSIL will offer it in multiple variants to lure in customers. It will continue to use the 1.5L mild hybrid petrol engine but with lesser power and torque.