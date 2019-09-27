Maruti To Launch 3 More Cars This Year – S-presso, Brezza Facelift, Nexa Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki will strengthen its portfolio by launching three new products and here we give all the details we know so far

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is planning to launch a number of new products in the coming months while making rapid moves to expand the BSVI portfolio. The first new launch in line is the S-Presso slated for debut on September 30. Built on the fifth-generation Heartect platform, the micro SUV will compete against Renault Kwid and Mahindra KUV100 among others.

The exterior is noticeably different from the entry-level models within Maruti Suzuki’s range. It adorns upright front fascia with U-shaped grille, squarer headlamps, bumper with horizontal lighting structure, tall pillars, rakish windshield, a compact rear profile, 14-inch wheels and high ground clearance. The Maruti S-Presso measures 3,565 mm in length, 1,520 mm in width and 1,564 mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,380 mm.

It is powered by a 1.0-litre K-series petrol engine with BSVI compliance and is mated to either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission. It is expected to make a big impact this festive season and comprises of colour co-ordinated interior trim and Concept Future S based instrument cluster with SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system.

The S-Presso will be followed by the more premium version of the Wagon R sometime later next month and it will be sold through Nexa dealerships alongside the XL6, Baleno, Ignis, S-Cross and Ciaz.

To differentiate itself from the regular hatchback, the Nexa-bound Wagon R comes with exterior changes and the interior will more likely get added equipment on-board.

It could be offered only with the tried-and-tested 1.2-litre K-series three-cylinder petrol engine with BSVI compliance and is paired with either a five-speed manual or five-speed AMT gearbox. The engine pumps out 83 PS at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,200 rpm. The third vehicle is the facelifted version of the Vitara Brezza.

The compact SUV has been around for well over three years but its dominance has been outsmarted by Hyundai Venue in the last few months. The 2020 Vitara Brezza will get subtle cosmetic and interior updates but the biggest change will be in the powertrain as it is expected to get a 1.5-litre K15B four-cylinder petrol engine making 104.7 PS and 138 Nm. It could be mated to either a five-speed manual or a four-speed AT.