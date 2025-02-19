Maruti Suzuki To Launch 3 Electrified SUVs This Year

Maruti Suzuki will launch three new electrified SUVs this year, all targeted at customers with a budget of over INR 10 lakh (ex-showroom)

After losing out on the SUV boom last decade, Maruti Suzuki is making up for lost ground with a steady stream of new SUV launches. The company is also frequently upgrading current models with new technologies to keep up with the trend. This year, it will launch three electrified SUVs: e Vitara, Fronx Hybrid, and a 7-seat model codenamed ‘Y17’.

The e Vitara, showcased at Auto Expo 2025 and expected to be launched next month, is Maruti Suzuki’s Hyundai Creta Electric rival. The pure electric SUV packs up to 128 kW (172 hp) and is officially estimated—but yet to be certified—to deliver a range of up to over 500 km.

Maruti Suzuki will offer the e Vitara with several premium features like 18-inch alloy wheels, ventilated front seats with 10-way power adjustment for the driver, sliding and reclining rear seats, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, Level 2 ADAS functions, and seven airbags. The company is setting up charging points every 5 to 10 km in 100 cities.

The Fronx Hybrid will be not just Maruti Suzuki’s but India’s first series-hybrid electric vehicle. Moreover, it will also be the company’s first car with an indigenously developed hybrid powertrain. Rumour has it Maruti Suzuki is targeting a fuel economy of more than 35 km/l for this model. The Fronx Hybrid will likely feature the Swift’s Z12E engine as well as an electric motor, a power generator, an inverter, and a small traction battery pack.

The power generator would convert the mechanical energy to electrical energy. An inverter would manage this electrical energy, sending it as direct current to the traction battery pack or as alternating current to the drive motor, or perform both functions simultaneously. During deceleration and braking, the drive motor would also act as a generator, recuperating the kinetic energy, converting it into electrical energy, and sending it to the traction battery pack via the inverter for later use. This recuperation function would reduce fuel consumption. Other benefits would be instant torque, smooth acceleration, and a quieter ride.

The Maruti Y17 will be a bigger, 7-seat version of the Grand Vitara. It will likely have a longer wheelbase and a longer rear overhang as well as a more upscale front-end with different headlights and grille to look like a standalone model. Maruti Suzuki could equip it with more premium features like a power-adjustable driver’s seat, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and seven airbags. The company would offer it with the same mild-hybrid and full-hybrid (strong hybrid) systems as the Grand Vitara. It may launch the three-row SUV in the fourth quarter of the year, just in time for the festive season.