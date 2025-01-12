Maruti Suzuki To Launch 2 New Midsize SUVs This Year

Maruti Suzuki to continue its new product onslaught this year with two new premium models in the country’s rapidly expanding midsize SUV segment

Maruti Suzuki is set to launch two new midsize SUVs in India this year, aiming to secure a larger share of the fast-growing midsize segment. The company will target a diverse set of customers with these products, offering them with multiple powertrains.

At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 that will take place from 17 to 22 January, Maruti Suzuki will conduct the Indian debut of the e Vitara, a pure electric model that will directly compete with the Hyundai Creta Electric. The company has started a teaser campaign, but Suzuki already revealed this model in Italy in November last year.

The e Vitara boasts an authentic SUV character with a masculine body featuring a high-set, muscular bonnet, an upright nose, strong shoulders, chunky body cladding all around, and 19-inch alloy wheels. At the same time, it has modern SUV design cues like hidden rear door handles, a kick in the belt line, a raked C-pillar, and a shark fin antenna.

Inside, drivers will enjoy a high driving position and a modern design with a clean dashboard, a two-spoke steering wheel, and a bridge-type centre console. Internationally, the e Vitara features a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The e Vitara will likely be available in two FWD variants and one AWD variant. Both FWD variants may have a 128 kW (172 hp) motor, but their range differs, as the base one features a 49 kWh LFP battery pack and the higher-end one a 61 kWh LFP battery pack. The AWD variant adds a 48 kW (64 hp) motor in the rear and uses the 61 kWh LFP battery pack as standard. The FWD variant with the larger battery pack may deliver a range of around 550 km.

The second new midsize SUV from Maruti Suzuki this year will be a larger version of the Grand Vitara, internally called ‘Maruti Y17.’ Spy shots suggest it will feature a different exterior inspired by the e Vitara and it could have a slightly more upscale interior as well. The biggest upgrade over the Grand Vitara will be an extra row of seats for two more passengers.

Maruti Suzuki should offer the Y17 with the same mild-hybrid and full-hybrid powertrains as the Grand Vitara. The mild-hybrid system of the donor model uses a 75.8 kW (102 hp)/136.8 Nm 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that is assisted by an ISG and sends drive to the wheels via a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission. The company may offer an AWD system option in the manual version.

The full-hybrid system combines a 68 kW (91 hp)/122 Nm 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine petrol engine with a 59 kW/141 Nm electric motor and offers 85 kW (114 hp) of system power. The Maruti Y17 will likely go on sale in mid-2025 and will compete with the Hyundai Alcazar.