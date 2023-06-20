Maruti Suzuki To Launch 2 New Budget Cars Following Invicto MPV

The launch of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be followed by the next-generation Swift and Dzire in the 2024 calendar year

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) will debut the Invicto premium MPV, the badge-engineered version of the Toyota Innova Hycross, on July 5, 2023. It will sit at the top of the range above the Grand Vitara midsize SUV and will become the most expensive model ever from the Indo-Japanese manufacturer.

The Invicto will be the third all-new car to be launched by the brand within the span of two and a half months as the Fronx compact SUV coupe and the Jimny lifestyle off-road SUV are already on sale. Following the Maruti Suzuki Invicto, two more new cars will be introduced next year as the next-gen Swift compact hatchback and Dzire compact sedan are expected to come to the fore in 2024.

1. Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift:

The upcoming Swift will have a thoroughly redesigned exterior and interior and it has been caught testing multiple times on foreign soil. Expect the global debut to happen in Japan before the end of this year or in early 2024. It could be launched in India in the first half of the next calendar year and one of the major highlights will be its new hybrid powertrain.

The 1.2L three-cylinder strong hybrid petrol engine will join the lineup and is expected to be made available in the mid-spec and top-end variants. The existing gasoline mill will continue in its duties and it will be paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard and a five-speed AMT as an option.

2. Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire:

Just like the Swift, the next generation Dzire will be subjected to a major overhaul inside and out and it will have similarities with its hatchback sibling. The third-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire could go on sale in the second half of 2024 and it will use the same strong hybrid engine that will debut in the 2024 Swift.

In both models, the interior could become more upmarket with the inclusion of new features and technologies. Above all, the strong hybrid petrol unit will reportedly be capable of a claimed fuel economy of 35-40 kmpl and it will be their biggest USP.