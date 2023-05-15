Maruti Suzuki To Launch 2 All New Cars Over The Next 3 Months

Maruti Suzuki will launch the Jimny in early June while an all-new premium MPV will be introduced around July or August

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is planning to launch two all-new passenger cars over the next three months in India. Over the last year or so, the largest car producer in the country has brought in new products across different segments while substantially increasing its presence in others. Here we have explained about a couple of upcoming offerings:

1. Maruti Suzuki Premium MPV:

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer has confirmed that it will launch a brand new three-row vehicle within the next two months. It will be an MPV based on the Toyota Innova Hycross and will essentially be the first cross-badged Toyota supplied to Maruti Suzuki. It could be offered in seven- and eight-seater configurations just like the Hycross.

The Maruti Suzuki premium MPV will more likely be dubbed the Engage and it will be positioned above the XL6 as a more upmarket offering. It will be powered by a 2.0L four-cylinder NA petrol or a 2.0L strong hybrid TNGA petrol engine. The former will be available in manual and automatic transmission options while the latter will be paired with an e-CVT.

It will have a claimed fuel economy of over 21 kmpl. It won’t be sold in high volume numbers as the Innova Hycross though and will sit at the top of the brand’s domestic lineup. The exterior is expected to be influenced by the Grand Vitara, mainly the front fascia. The interior will be similar to the Innova Hycross including the features list. It will likely become the first MSIL model to get ADAS.

2. Maruti Suzuki Jimny:

While the upcoming premium MPV will sit on Toyota’s TNGA-C platform, the Jimny will be underpinned by Suzuki’s ladder frame chassis. The five-door Jimny will derive power from a 1.5L K15B petrol engine, paired with a five-speed MT or a four-speed AT sending power to all four wheels.

The India-spec Jimny will have the same design cues as the global model as the boxy proportions and tall pillars have been carried over. However, it has bigger proportions and will have a more upmarket interior.