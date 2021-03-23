Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices By Up To Rs. 34,000 From April 2021

Maruti Suzuki is amongst the carmakers that will be hiking the prices of its domestic range from April 2021 in India

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has announced another price hike across its domestic portfolio and it will come into effect from April 2021. The largest carmaker in the country cites high input costs for the price increase. While the individual prices across variants are not available yet, Maruti Suzuki is expected to reveal the new price break-up by the end of this month.

Since the beginning of this calendar year, a price hike came into implementation. MSIL increased the prices by up to Rs. 34,000 and it was not the only one to do so. In fact, this time around, more manufacturers have lined up to increase prices across their domestic range. The Indian automotive industry has been making a strong recovery following the health crisis, which plagued the progress for many months in 2020.

However, with the increased spread and restrictions being slapped on, the tables could turnaround anytime. Recently, Maruti Suzuki introduced the facelifted Swift with new dual-tone colour schemes and an update to the grille along with the features list. In addition, the long-served 1.2-litre petrol motor was ditched in favour of a more powerful 1.2-litre DualJet petrol unit.

It currently produces 90 PS maximum power (7 PS more than the previous model) and 113 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT. Last month, the Indo-Japanese brand recorded a cumulative tally of 1,64,469 units as against 1,47,110 units during the same period in 2020 with a Year-on-Year sales growth of 11.8 per cent.

The carmakers are offering attractive financial schemes, easy EMI options, door deliveries and easy test drives, online bookings and configurators in recent times for the ease of car purchase. MSIL’s passenger car portfolio ranges from the entry-level Alto hatchback and it has the S-Cross and XL6 sitting at the top of the price quotes.

Maruti Suzuki is banking big on CNG and hybrid models before the eventual switch towards electrification, and new vehicles appear to be on the horizon in collaboration with Toyota in the near future.