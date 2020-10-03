Maruti Suzuki Testing 3 New Cars In India, Launch Soon

Maruti Suzuki currently has a total of 13 cars in its line-up, spanning across different body formats including hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs, MPVs etc

Maruti Suzuki has been best-selling carmaker in the Indian market for ages now, and currently has a market share of over 48 per cent. However, there is no stopping the Indian arm of the Japanese carmaker, and as of now, Maruti Suzuki is testing at least 3 cars that it is working on launching in the Indian market soon.

Here is the list of the 3 cars that Maruti Suzuki is currently in the process of testing for India, take a read to know more in detail about them –

1. 2021 Alto

The Alto is currently the oldest Maruti Suzuki car that has been on sale, since it was originally launched back in 2000. The current-gen model was introduced back in 2012, however, it is now set to be replaced by a new-gen version. The updated car was also spied on test, and we were the first to report that the upcoming Alto will likely have a longer wheelbase as compared to the outgoing model.

The new-gen Alto will likely come equipped with the same 796 cc, 3-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine as the current-gen model. The said powertrain produces 48 PS of max power and 69 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, while an optional automatic could also be introduced to attract more buyers.

3. New-gen Celerio

In its 7 years of existence, the Celerio has only been updated just once, and to be honest, the car has started to age now, with the rivals catching up. Hence, Maruti Suzuki has decided that its finally time to bring a major update for the Celerio in order to keep it relevant in the market.

Maruti Suzuki has started testing the new-gen model of the hatchback, which has internally been codenamed ‘YNC’. Maruti Suzuki is yet to confirm the news, but we expect the updated car to be launched in the country soon. The new-gen Celerio will most likely be offered with the same BS6-compliant 1.0-litre naturally aspirated 3-cylinder K10B petrol engine that is offered with the current-gen Celerio. However, the car will be getting a host of visual updates, as well as new features.

3. Wagon R EV

It is no secret that Maruti Suzuki is working on launching a fully-electric version of the Wagon R in India, which will go on to become the carmaker’s first EV in the country. Maruti Suzuki has already confirmed this, and the carmaker also sent out 50 Japanese-spec Wagon R EVs for tests in different terrains across the country, back in 2018.

However, we believe that the production-ready Wagon R EV will likely share its design with the regular Wagon R, apart from a few changes of course. While Maruti Suzuki is yet to reveal any details of the car, a price of under Rs 10 lakh is expected. This means that it will go on to become one of the cheapest EVs in the country upon its arrival, and will go on to rival the upcoming Mahindra e-KUV100.