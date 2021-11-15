Maruti Suzuki Testing 3 All-New Cars; Launch Soon – Alto, Baleno, Brezza

Maruti Suzuki is preparing a slew of new vehicles for launch next year and here we take a look at three of the significant ones

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is preparing to launch a number of new products in the near future and it has already commenced testing quite a few. The second-generation Celerio debuted in the domestic market only a few days ago and is priced between Rs. 4.99 lakh and Rs. 6.94 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will be followed by a host of new vehicles. Here we take a look at some of the key launches:

1. Maruti Baleno Facelift:

The Baleno has been on sale since late 2015 and it has led the segment for long. However, the competition has certainly caught up as the Tata Altroz and Hyundai i20 are garnering good volumes. The largest carmaker in the country has been testing the facelifted Baleno over the last few months and it has been subjected to an array of changes inside and out.

Courtesy of the leaked images, we can clearly say that the front fascia has been through substantial updates including a redesigned grille section, sleeker headlamps with new LED Daytime Running Lights, updated bumper with new fog lamps and wider air intake, brand new elongated LED tail lamps, updated bonnet and rear bumper, etc.

Expected to go on sale in early 2022, the facelifted Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets notable interior updated with the addition of new features while no performance revisions are expected.

2. New-Gen Maruti Alto:

The Alto sits at the entry point of Maruti Suzuki’s domestic range and it is produced since the year 2000. MSIL is planning to give it a thorough upgrade as well as part of appealing to the customers with a fresh product portfolio. The all-new Alto will be based on a new platform with a more modern exterior and interior while the cabin will likely offer more space alongside providing an improved features list. It could be introduced sometime next year in India.

3. New-Gen Maruti Vitara Brezza:

The compact SUV segment is all the rage in the Indian market and Maruti Suzuki is responding to the ever-changing needs of the consumers with a brand new Vitara Brezza. The second-generation SUV continues to have a boxy silhouette but it receives many cosmetic updates including a new grille, bumper, headlamps, tail lamps, alloy wheels and so on.

The spy shots do indicate the presence of a flat roof, tall pillars and flared fenders. We do expect the upcoming Vitara Brezza to be underpinned by the version of the Global C platform and the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B mild-hybrid petrol engine producing close to 105 PS and 138 Nm could be retained. It is linked with a five-speed manual or a four-speed AT. The launch timeline could be in the second half of 2022.