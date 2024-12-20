Maruti Suzuki Teases 1st EV ‘e Vitara’ For India, Confirms Debut In Jan

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will likely be sold in two battery configurations in India, just like the global model

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today released the first teaser image of its first-ever electric vehicle for the domestic market. It is nothing but the e Vitara released in Milan just over a month and a half ago. The largest car producer in the country has confirmed that the five-seater midsize electric SUV will make its local debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

The motoring show is scheduled between January 17 and 22, 2025 across Delhi NCR. The e Vitara is constructed on the Heartect-e born electric skateboard architecture and it will go on sale in the months following its domestic premiere in India. It will be rolled out of Suzuki Motor Corporation’s production facility in Gujarat and will spawn a Toyota sibling as well.

Commenting on the announcement, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The e VITARA is a testament of our unwavering commitment to sustainable mobility and technological innovation. With decades of automotive expertise, we have combined advanced electric technology with a customer-first approach to deliver something truly transformative.”

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer has further stated that it is committed to introducing a comprehensive EV ecosystem alongside the arrival of the electric SUV. It will include home charging solutions and a large network of fast chargers available at Maruti Suzuki dealerships and service touchpoints. The SUV will be retailed through Nexa dealerships.

The e Vitara also harbingers a brand new design philosophy for Maruti Suzuki with smooth-flowing lines and elegant creases without compromising its sporty appeal. It will compete with the Tata Curvv, recently launched Mahindra BE 6 and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV, which is also set to be revealed at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

The teaser shows the presence of Y-shaped LED DRL signatures with the Suzuki badge sitting in the middle. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will boast LFP battery cells supplied by BYD. It will be offered in both single and dual electric motor layouts, utilising 49 kWh and 61 kWh battery packs. The larger 61 kWh battery pack could have a range of over 500 km.