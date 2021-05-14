Maruti Suzuki Swift Was First Launched From Rs. 3.87 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Swift has seen three generations in India so far with multiple updates along the way and here we examine each of them with prices

The Swift nameplate does not need any introduction in India as even the non-car guys know what they are seeing when they see it on the road. The reputation of the Swift as a nimble performer alongside being fuel-economical was built over the course of 15 years with plenty of updates and here we have examined the evolution of the country’s most loved sporty yet affordable hatchback.

Maruti Suzuki introduced Swift first in the domestic market back in May 2005. Powered by a 87 bhp 1.3-litre petrol engine from Esteem initially, the hatchback was priced between Rs. 3.87 lakh for the entry-level LXi variant and it went up to Rs. 4.85 lakh for the range-topping ZXi (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi), which had features like ABS, automatic climate control, dual front airbags, etc.

The Swift was a new sensation for Maruti Suzuki and it was a complete departure to what the Indo-Japanese brand offered until then. In early 2007, the Swift’s range was expanded with the debut of the Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre DDiS MultiJet diesel engine and it attained one lakh sales milestone as well. Three years later, the 1.3-litre petrol engine was replaced by the K-series 1.2-litre K12M motor to stick by BSIV emission standards.

The powertrain was the Suzuki’s more modern unit and it was accompanied by an optimised transmission and retuned suspension. The Swift’s sales grew past two lakh units in March 2008 before reaching five lakhs in January 2010. Following its global premiere in Paris, the second generation Swift came to the fore in August 2011. It was priced from Rs. 4.22-5.53 lakh for petrol and Rs. 5.17-6.38 lakh for the diesel version (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Despite limitations in bootspace and rear occupant space, it marched on to ten lakh sales in September 2013. It received a mid-life facelift a year later in October with the addition of features like Bluetooth telephony and keyless go along with new colours, cosmetic and mechanical revisions, and it helped in achieving 13 lakh sales milestone by April 2015.

The facelifted hatchback costed between Rs. 4.42 lakh and Rs. 6.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The Swift, the undoubted best-seller for Suzuki globally, racked in four million units by August 2014. As a thoroughly overhauled fourth generation, the Swift debuted in Japan in December 2016. Built on the lightweight Heartect platform, it made its way to India in the form of third generation Dzire in May 2017.

At the 2018 Auto Expo, the third generation Maruti Suzuki Swift was introduced with a starting price of Rs. 4.99 lakh and it went up to Rs. 7.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-spec trim. For the first time, the hatchback gained a diesel automatic version with a sportier exterior and a more premium interior. In just 145 days, it became the fastest car in India to reach one lakh sales.

It continues to be on sale today setting new sales records in the process. The highlights being LED DRLs, projector headlamps, diamond cut alloy wheels, LED tail lamps, dual-pod instrument cluster, flat-bottom steering wheel, SmartPlay infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto climate control. With a wider body and longer wheelbase, the boot capacity also increased to 268 litres compared to the previous generation model.

The 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine produces 82 bhp and 115 Nm of peak torque while the 1.3-litre DDiS diesel churns out 74 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque. The engines are connected to a five-speed manual gearbox as standard or a five-speed AMT (Automated Manual Transmission). With the fast approaching BSVI emission standards, Maruti Suzuki responded quickly and launched its BSVI range of cars including the Swift midway through last year.

Both the engines were updated to stick by the stringent emission norms and it was priced between Rs. 5.14 lakh for LXi MT and Rs. 8.89 lakh for the ZDi AGS variant (ex-showroom). The ubiquitous 1.3-litre diesel engine was let go ahead of the BSVI regime that kicked in by April 2020. By June 2020, Swift was announced to have clocked 22 lakh units over its 15 years of presence in the market.

Currently, the Swift costs Rs. 5.73 lakh for the base variant and it goes up to Rs. 8.41 lakh for the range topper (ex-showroom) as the 2021 version was updated with three new dual-tone colour schemes a new grille and more important the addition of a 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine replacing the old 1.2-litre petrol with more power (90 hp and 113 Nm).

The more frugal unit is paired with a five-speed MT or AMT. The five-seater’s dominance in its segment continues despite the increase in competition and it often sits at the top of the monthly sales charts as the best-selling model in the country overall.