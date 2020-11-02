Maruti Suzuki Swift Vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios – Specifications Comparison

The Maruti Suzuki Swift has been one of the best-selling hatchbacks in the country for ages now, and the Hyundai Grand i10 seems to be the only car that comes close

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is the undisputed king of the compact hatchback segment, and the said car continues to outperform all its rivals in terms of sales month in, month out. However, most of its rivals seem to have caught up and today pack what it takes to go neck and neck against the Maruti hatchback.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is the Maruti Suzuki Swift’s closest rival, and here is a detailed comparison between the two hatchbacks to help you decide which one is better suited for you –

Dimensions

The Maruti Suzuki Swift measures 3840 mm in length, 1735 mm in width, stands 1530 mm tall and has a 2450 mm long wheelbase. In comparison, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has a length of 3805 mm, a width of 1680 mm, a height of 1520 mm and a 2450 mm long wheelbase.

Car Maruti Suzuki Swift Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Length 3840 mm 3805 mm Width 1735 mm 1680 mm Height 1530 mm 1520 mm Wheelbase 2450 mm 2450 mm

While the wheelbase of both the hatchbacks are exactly same, the Maruti Swift is 35 mm longer, 55 mm wider and 10 mm taller as compared to the Grand i10 Nios.

Powertrains

Powering the Maruti Suzuki Swift is a sole 1.2-litre four-cylinder NA petrol engine that belts out 83 PS power and 113 Nm torque. The transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox, as well as an optional 5-speed AMT.

Car Maruti Suzuki Swift Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Engine 1.2-litre NA petrol 1.2-litre NA petrol/

1.0-litre turbo petrol Power 83 PS 83 PS/

100 PS Torque 113 Nm 114 Nm/

172 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, AMT 5-speed MT, AMT/

5-speed MT

On the other hand, Hyundai offers the Grand i10 Nios with two petrol powertrains, i.e. a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated unit that is rated at 83 PS/114 Nm, as well as a 1.0-litre TGDi turbo petrol motor that produces 100 PS and 172 Nm. A 5-speed manual gearbox is standard, while the 1.2-litre petrol engine can also be had with an AMT.

Car Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Engine 1.2-litre diesel Power 75 PS Torque 190 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, AMT

While the Swift gets no diesel engine in the BS6 era, the Grand i10 Nios gets a 1.2-litre oil burner that generates 75 PS of max power and 190 Nm of peak torque, and can be had with either a 5-speed MT, or an optional AMT.

Features

Hyundai offers the Grand i10 Nios with projector headlamps, projector fog lamps an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, keyless entry, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 5.2-inch digital speedometer, electrically adjustable and retractable wing mirrors, iBlue smartphone remote application and a cooled glove box as well.

On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki has equipped the Swift with LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, automatic climate control, push button start/stop, 4 speakers and 2 tweeters, steering mounted audio and Bluetooth controls, electrically adjustable and retractable ORVMs and more.

Safety

On the safety front, both the cars get dual frontal airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and a reverse parking camera as well. Additionally, the Grand i10 Nios gets an Emergency Stop Signal, while the Swift comes with Brake Assist.

Price

The Maruti Suzuki Swift currently retails at a starting price of Rs 5.19 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 8.02 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end automatic variant.

The petrol variants of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios have been priced from Rs 5.12 lakh to Rs 7.81 lakh. On the other hand, the diesel variants retail between Rs 7.05 – 8.35 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Comparison Verdict

The Maruti Suzuki Swift continues to be not only one of the best-selling cars in the segment, but also one of the highest-selling cars in the entire Indian market. Maruti Suzuki is also in the works of introducing a mid-life facelift for the hatch in the country soon, which will likely see the car gaining mild-hybrid tech and a few new features.

However, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has an upper hand with its plethora of powertrains, better ride comfort while it also gets a few additional features over the Maruti Swift.