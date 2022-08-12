Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG Launched In India At Rs. 7.77 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine developing 77.49 PS and 98.5 Nm

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced the launch of the S-CNG variant of its Swift compact hatchback and is powered by the 1.2-litre K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine, which is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 77.49 PS at 6,000 rpm and 98.5 Nm of peak torque at 4,300 rpm.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG is claimed to have a fuel economy of 30.90 Km/kg – making it the most powerful CNG hatchback in the country and is claimed to be the most fuel-efficient CNG Premium hatchback. Just as every other S-CNG vehicle on sale, the Swift’s iteration is designed and developed at the brand’s R&D facility after rigorous testing to deliver performance, longevity and efficiency.

The Swift is undoubtedly one of the most iconic models in the Indian automotive industry and it has garnered more than 26 lakh cumulative sales since its launch. Speaking on the new launch, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said,

“Brand Swift needs no introduction and the iconic sporty hatchback is now available with proven & tested company-fitted Maruti Suzuki S-CNG technology. After enthralling over 26 lakh Swift lovers with its performance, styling and road presence, Swift is now available with S-CNG to delight customers with its incredible fuel efficiency of 30.90 Km/kg”

The ninth S-CNG model within the Indo-Japanese manufacturer’s portfolio has been made available in VXi and ZXi variants with the former priced at Rs. 7.77 lakh and the latter at Rs. 8.45 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The Swift S-CNG’s powertrain and suspension are said to be specially tuned to ‘offer better engine durability, greater mileage and superior safety’. It comes with dual interdependent Electronic Control Units (ECU) and an intelligent injection system alongside stainless steel pipes and joints to avoid corrosion and leakage, integrated wire harnesses and a microswitch.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG has an overall length of 3,845 mm, a width of 1,530 mm and a height of 1,735 mm with the wheelbase spanning to 2,450 mm. In the CNG mode, peak torque of 98.5 Nm at 4,300 rpm and 77.49 PS at 6,000 rpm is delivered while the petrol mode enables 89.73 PS at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm at 4,400 rpm.

The Swift S-CNG can also be bought through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe for a monthly subscription fee starting from Rs. 16,499. It comprehensively covers the cost of complete registration, service and maintenance, insurance as well as roadside assistance.