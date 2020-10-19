Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Launched In India With Visual Updates

Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition gets a host of exterior updates like black spoiler, all-black garnish on the front grille and so on

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced the launch of the limited edition Swift in the domestic market. Automobile manufacturers will be looking to make a big impact during the festive season with the launch of special editions, attractive trim levels and a host of discounts and benefits as the buying sentiments will largely be positive during the closing stages of the year.

The largest carmaker in the country has brought in the Swift Limited Edition to spice things up with an all-black theme. To differentiate itself from the standard model, the Indo-Japanese manufacturer has added many visual enhancements following the dark theme, which is kind of a trend among car brands in recent months but the Swift Limited Edition has opted for minor enhancements.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition comes with an all-black garnish on the front grille, as well as around the fog lamps and tail lamps. Additionally, it also features a glossy black body kit to enhance its sporty appeal. Other highlights include prominent side moulding on the lower portion of the doors along with door visor in black colour.

The A- and B-pillars are painted in black colour while at the back you could find a roof integrated black spoiler. On the inside, Maruti Suzuki has given new seat covers that are said to be sporty. The Swift Limited Edition comes with an additional cost of Rs. 24,990 and is available across all dealerships.

Speaking on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Today, we are happy to announce the launch of the bolder and sportier Swift Limited Edition to add a boost of excitement amidst such unprecedented times.”.

The compact hatchback has undoubtedly been one of the hot-selling models for Maruti Suzuki for several years and it has led the segment all throughout since its debut. More than 23 lakh units have been retailed across India and the new Limited Edition targets customers specifically during the festive season and it can be specced across any variant.