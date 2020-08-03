Maruti Suzuki Swift Facelift With 1.2L DualJet Engine Launch Nears

Maruti Suzuki currently retails the Swift between Rs 5.19 – 8.02 lakh (ex-showroom), however, the prices could slightly increase with the facelift, owing to all the changes

Suzuki Motor Corporation recently launched a mid-life facelift for the Swift hatchback in its home country, and since the current-gen version of the hatch has completed over two and a half years in the Indian market, it is all set to receive the facelift soon too.

No major design changes will be made to the car considering the fact that it is a mid-life facelift. Going by the Japan-spec 2020 Swift, we expect a slightly tweaked front-end with a new honeycomb mesh design for the radiator grille, along with a chrome strip that divides the grille in two halves.

The 2020 Swift will also likely come with a new set of alloy wheels, while the rear-end could also be given a refresh. Apart from these few cosmetic changes, we do not expect any more changes on the outside. Inside the cabin, the Swift facelift is expected to retain the layout of the current-gen model too.

The biggest change however, will be the new powertrain. The 2020 Swift will be plonked with Maruti’s 1.2-litre K12N DualJet petrol engine with start/stop function, that was also introduced with the Dzire facelift a few months ago. As against the current 83 PS power output, the new engine will produce 90 PS of max power, while the peak torque output will remain unchanged at 113 Nm.

The transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional 5-speed AMT. In addition to the increased power output, fuel efficiency is also expected to go upwards. The equipment list will continue to consist of features like automatic climate control, push start/stop button, steering-mounted audio controls, electrically adjustable wing mirrors, projector headlamps with LED DRLs and so on.

The car will likely be equipped with the latest version of Maruti’s SmartPlay infotainment system, integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto like before. The safety features will include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, high-speed alert system, seatbelt reminders.