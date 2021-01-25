Maruti Suzuki Swift Facelift (90 PS) India Launch Expected Very Soon

As of now, Maruti Suzuki retails the Swift at a base price of Rs 5.49 lakh, which goes up to Rs 8.02 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the best-selling hatchbacks in the Indian market, and its popularity only seems to grow by the day. The Japanese carmaker recently revealed that the Swift has achieved a record sales milestone of 23 lakh units in India since its launch back in 2005. This year, the third-gen Swift is all set to receive a mid-life facelift, and a launch is expected very soon.

While Maruti Suzuki is yet to reveal a date for the Swift facelift to be launched in India, the updated hatch was spied on test recently. The Swift facelift is expected to feature a redesigned front grille, with a honeycomb mesh design along with a chrome strip that divides the grille in two halves. Apart from that, new alloy wheels are also expected to be a part of the package.

As of now, the pre-facelifted Swift is offered with a sole 1.2-litre four-cylinder NA petrol engine that produces 83 PS and 113 Nm. However, Maruti Suzuki will likely be offering the Swift facelift with the 1.2-litre K12N DualJet mild-hybrid petrol engine that comes with start/stop function.

This engine was also introduced for the Dzire facelift last year, and the new powertrain puts out 90 PS of max power, while the torque output remains the same i.e. 113 Nm. The transmission duties on the Swift facelift will continue to be taken care of by a 5-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional 5-speed AMT.

While the all-black cabin is expected to be retained, new seat upholstery could be offered with the facelifted hatchback. Also on offer could be some new features like a multi-colour MID for the instrument cluster and an updated version of Maruti Suzuki’s SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system.

Features like an automatic climate control, smart key, push start/stop button, steering-mounted audio controls, electrically adjustable wing mirrors, projector headlamps with LED DRLs etc will all continue to be offered with the Swift. The Swift facelift will continue to rival the likes of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Ford Figo, Tata Tiago etc.