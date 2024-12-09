Maruti Suzuki Swift Dual-Tone Special Edition Unveiled

The Swift Special Edition is offered in a unique Purple-Pink & Blue dual-tone color scheme which is never-seen-before on the hatchback

Maruti Suzuki Swift is the most popular hatchback model in India for the last 10-15 years. Currently in its fourth-generation in the Indian market, the Swift is sold only with a petrol engine which is available with manual and automatic gearbox options. However, the third-gen Swift is still on sale in Thailand and recently it got a Special Edition as well at a sticker price of THB 567,000 (Around Rs 14 lakh). In addition, Suzuki Motor Thailand also rolled out the Suzuki Worry Free Program for buyers with multiple benefits.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Special Edition is being showcased at Motor Expo 2024 at Impact Challenger Muang Thong Thani, which started on Nov 29 and will culminate on Dec 10. The Swift Special Edition is grabbing a lot of eyeballs due to its dual-tone gradient colour scheme which appears like a wrap.

The Swift Special Edition flaunts a Purple-Pink paint at front while the rear section boasts of a Blue colourway. The side profile gets White, Red and Black stripes which makes the hatchback quite unique and never-seen-before model. The alloy wheels, looking as an aftermarket accessory, come in a glossy black finish. Other than these cosmetic updates, the Special Edition is identical to the third-gen Swift which was retailed earlier in the Indian market. It features the same LED projector headlamps and LED tail-lamp cluster.

The Thailand-bound Swift Special Edition is up for grabs with a peculiar headline which reads, ““On This Event Only”. And therefore as part of the Suzuki Worry Free Program, it is priced at THB 567,000 which is equivalent to Rs 14 lakh in Indian currency. This offer also enables the buyers to purchase the Special Edition model at down payment of just 26.25 percent and interest rate of 4.19 percent for 99 months with monthly EMI of THB 5,780 (Around Rs 14,300).

The benefits under the Suzuki Worry Free Program doesn’t just end here as it also gives buyers free Suzuki maintenance service for 7 years, a free Suzuki warranty for 7 years, and a free roadside assistance service for 7 years. Further benefits are also available subject to the buyer’s profession.

Mechanically, Suzuki Swift Special Edition is equipped with the same naturally-aspirated 1.2L 4-cylinder K12M petrol engine which develops top power of 82 bhp and highest torque of 108 Nm while linked to a CVT automatic unit. It underpins the Heartect architecture which we have seen with several Maruti Suzuki cars.