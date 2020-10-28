Maruti Suzuki Swift Digitally Modified Into A Crossover Hatchback

Check out this digitally rendered image of a Maruti Swift, reimagined as a sporty yet rugged crossover hatchback

Maruti Swift is one of the most popular vehicles in not just its own segment, but the Indian car market in general. The hatchback offers an extremely fuel-efficient engine, decent interior space, and handsome looks, all at an extremely affordable price. The vehicle also has great driving dynamics, which makes it extremely fun to drive.

With Indian customers slowly gravitating towards SUVs and crossovers, carmakers have been busy adding them to their lineups. Maruti already has a few in its arsenal – S-Cross, Vitara Brezza – along with crossover-style hatchbacks, like the Ignis and S-Presso. The Swift might also be a great addition to its crossover range, as the Swift Cross. Here, we have a digital rendering which shows what the Maruti Swift might look like in its crossover-style avatar.

The image has been created by Shoeb R. Kalania of IAB fame. The car sports some interesting digital modifications, which we shall cover in detail. At the front end, we see a new blacked-out bumper, with a bash plate underneath. The front grille and fog lamp housings remain unchanged though. The headlights feature projector lamps, with LED DRLs and LED indicators.

We also see black plastic cladding all along the length of the vehicle, with skid plates below the doors. The alloy wheels are new, and the car has been lifted a few inches. The Maruti hatch also features a dual-tone exterior paint (golden yellow body with black pillar and roof). The car also gets functional roof rails at the top, which add to the utilitarian appeal of the vehicle.

The overall styling isn’t a departure from the regular Swift, but the SUV-ish design elements give it a distinct character. It looks rugged, while still preserving the sportiness of the original design. We’d love to see Maruti introduce such a vehicle in the Indian market, but the chances of that happening are quite low.

That said, the Maruti Suzuki is working on a new crossover, which will sit below the Vitara Brezza in the company’s range. As for the regular Maruti Suzuki Swift, it is powered by a 1.2-litre ‘K-series’ petrol engine, which is good for 83 PS and 113 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. The transmission options consist of a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT.

Image Source