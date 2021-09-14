Maruti Suzuki Swift Crosses 25 Lakh Sales Milestone In India

Maruti Suzuki took just 16 years to reach the 25 lakh cumulative sales milestone with the Swift compact hatchback

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced that the highly popular Swift has got past the 25 lakh sales milestone over a period of 16 years in the domestic market. The compact hatchback has been making a strong statement since its debut back in 2005 and it has been through a host of updates along the way to meet customer requirements.

Back in early 2018, the largest car producer in the country introduced the third generation Swift based on the lightweight Heartect platform and it became the fastest to reach one lakh bookings underlining the good reception for the nameplate. The Swift can be credited with expanding the compact hatchback segment in India and earlier this year, it had been through a mild update.

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift is currently priced between Rs. 5.85 lakh for the base LXi variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 8.67 lakh for the range-topping trim (ex-showroom). Sold across LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi Plus trims, the five-seater comes in multiple colour choices including dual-tone shades. Speaking on the achievement, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said:



“Swift is not a car, it is a feeling, an emotion and a refreshing new thought process that challenged many notions around hatchbacks. This success is a testament to the love of customers and critics for Brand Swift. We wouldn’t have achieved this remarkable milestone without the unceasing support from our customers.”

According to the Indo-Japanese manufacturer, more than 52 per cent of consumers of the Swift are below 35 years old. It derives power from a 1.2-litre DualJet four-cylinder inline DOHC petrol engine that is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 89 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,400 rpm.

The powertrain is linked with a five-speed manual transmission as standard while a five-speed AMT can be had as an option. It features idling start/stop technology and is claimed to return 23.20 kmpl mileage in the manual and 23.76 kmpl in the AMT equipped variants. The interior boasts a SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.