Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG Launch Expected Soon, Only In Lxi Trim

Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG is expected to launch soon in India in the entry-level LXi trim; will help in offering high fuel economy

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has the Swift as one of its top-sellers in the domestic market for so many years. The hatchback received its third generation back in early 2018 and it greeted show-goers at the 2018 Auto Expo before going on sale. The Swift is well recognised for its nimble driving dynamics and a frugal powertrain lineup.

Its sedan sibling, the Dzire, also finishes at the top of the sedan sales charts every month. The largest carmaker in the country has already confirmed that it will expand its CNG range, as it is believed to be the immediate alternative. The huge rise in fuel prices has definitely caused chaos and the entry-level mass-market segments are affected big time.

Only a few cars other than some of the SUVs in the compact space below Rs. 10 lakh bracket are equipped with diesel powertrains since the stringent BSVI emission standards came into effect on April 1, 2020. Thus, the rise in gasoline prices seemingly every day has been detrimental and the elimination of diesel engines has made brands to toil over a different route.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer is expected to introduce the S-CNG spec Swift soon domestically and it will likely be offered only in the entry-level LXi variant. Currently, the base Swift LXi is priced at Rs. 5.73 lakh (ex-showroom) and the S-CNG variant could cost around Rs. 80.000 to Rs. 90,000 more.

Earlier this year, Maruti Suzuki launched the updated Swift with dual-tone colour schemes and a revised grille alongside a new 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine with more power. The Swift is retailed in LXi, VXi, ZXi, ZXi+ trims priced between Rs. 5.73 lakh and Rs. 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom).

The base variant comes with features such as 14-inch steel wheels, multi-information display in the instrument cluster, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, front seatbelt pretensioners and reminder, high-speed warning alert, ISOFIX child seat anchors, air conditioning system, power steering with tilt adjust, internally adjust wing mirrors and front 12V socket. All of them can be expected in the S-CNG version as well.