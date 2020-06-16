Maruti Suzuki Swift Celebrates 15 Years In India; Posts 2.2 Million+ Sales

Maruti Suzuki Swift has garnered more than 2.2 million unit sales in India and it has led its segment for majority of its lifespan

In the modern era, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has really established itself courtesy of the Swift hatchback that has been on sale since 2005. Having gone through three generations, the Swift is a go-to hatch for first time buyers as well as people seeking a nimble model in a lightweight package to zip in and around the city.

The Swift has been a darling of sorts for young audience and it has lived up to its potential for more than fifteen years. Celebrating the achievement, Maruti Suzuki has released a statement. The Switch is the most awarded compact hatchback in the country and it was named ICOTY (Indian Car Of The Year) on each of its generation’s debut and the only passenger car to achieve the feat thrice.

The largest carmaker in the country has garnered more than 2.2 million unit sales and the latest generation made its domestic premiere in 2018 at the Auto Expo. Based on the global fourth-generation Swift, the existing model paved way for a sedan sibling the form of Dzire. The sub-four-metre sedan was the first to arrive in 2017 before the hatchback reached showrooms.

The third-gen Swift has a youthful design with sweptback LED headlamps, sporty front grille and a good-looking cabin. Maruti Suzuki also offers a range of i-create based personalisation options to give each Swift owner a unique feel. The company has claimed that the Swift has registered close to 30 per cent market share and it was the top-seller in its space.

While talking about the 15-year old success story of the Swift, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said:

“Brand Swift was the first model that challenged many notions around hatchbacks. More than a car, it was a refreshing new thought process. It was designed to be bold and aggressive, and at the same time be reliable and economical. It had features offered in a large car, contemporary, yet functional appealing to a younger audience. With a European touch and feel, the hatchback also embodies the sturdiness to handle Indian road conditions. It questioned the inevitability of compromise. In many ways, it was the “coming of age” of the Indian customers.”

The Swift is based on the fifth generation HEARTECT platform and is retailed in Lxi, Vxi, Vxi AMT, ZXi, ZXi AMT, ZXi Plus and ZXi Plus AMT trims. It is one of the first models in the country to gain BSVI compliance last year. Currently, the hatchback is powered by a 1.2-litre K-series four-cylinder VVT petrol engine developing 82 bhp and 113 Nm.

The powertrain is paired with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission with 21.21 kmpl claimed fuel economy. The Swift also received global recognition by winning the Good Design Award in 2017 from the Japan Institute of Design Promotion. It was one of the three finalists at the “World Urban Car Of The Year 2018”.