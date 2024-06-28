Maruti Suzuki Swift Achieves 30 Lakh Sales Milestone In India

The Maruti Suzuki Swift has reached a new milestone of 30 lakh unit sales in the Indian market in less than two decades since its launch

The Maruti Suzuki Swift has reached a new milestone of 30 lakh unit sales in the Indian market. Known for its nimble handling characteristics and everyday usability, the Swift was first launched back in 2005 inspired by the legendary Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycle and it was ahead of its time by packing then-advanced features such as climate control, airbags and anti-lock braking system (ABS).

The launch of the new generation Swift in May 2024 has created new benchmarks and propelled the Indo-Japanese manufacturer to record 30 lakh unit sales milestone as well. The compact hatchback is also a successful model for the brand in Japan, Europe and other global markets as over 65 lakh units have been sold worldwide with India being the largest consumer.

Speaking on the new milestone, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Swift has been more than just a car to the millions who have owned it – it has been a symbol of fun, freedom and exhilaration. With each new generation, the Swift has continued to raise the bar, offering cutting-edge technology, contemporary style, and that unmistakable ‘Swift DNA’ which continues to captivate customers. This accomplishment fills us with immense gratitude, and we are thankful to all Swift owners across the country.”

Each new iteration of the Swift has upheld the core philosophy of the Swift brand. The model surpassed 10 lakh unit sales in 2013, just eight years after its launch. It reached the 20 lakh sales mark in 2018, and now it has crossed the 30 lakh sales feat. The fourth generation Swift gets evolutionary updates compared to the previous model.

In addition, it derives power from a new 1.2L Z-series three-cylinder petrol engine, paired with a five-speed MT or a five-speed AMT. The interior is more upmarket than the old model as the equipment list comprises a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, six airbags, Electronic Stability Program+ (ESP®), Hill Hold Assist and more.

The CNG version of the latest Swift is expected to launch soon in India to further expand its lineup.