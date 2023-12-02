Maruti Suzuki SUVs & MPVs Contribute 49,000+ Units In November

Maruti Suzuki sold 49,016 passenger UVs in November 2023 as against 32,563 units with a huge YoY volume surge of 50.5 per cent in India

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) posted a cumulative sales tally of 1,64,439 units in the month of November 2023 as against 1,59,044 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive growth of 3.4 per cent. The total includes 1,36,667 units in domestic sales while the exports stood at 22,950 units and the brand supplied 4,822 units to Toyota.

On a YoY basis, the largest car producer in the country’s local volume tally stood at 1,41,489 units as against 1,39,306 units during the corresponding period in 2022 with a positive growth of 1.6 per cent. The Indo-Japanese brand shipped 22,950 units from its production facilities last month as against 19,738 units with a YoY volume increase of 16 per cent.

The total passenger vehicle sales stood at 1,34,158 units as against 1,32,395 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY growth of 1.33 per cent. The compact cars such as Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR contributed a total of 64,679 units as against 72,844 units with a YoY sales de-growth of 11.2 per cent in India.

In the light commercial vehicle space, Maruti Suzuki sold 2,509 units of the Super Carry as against 2,660 units during the corresponding month in 2022 with a minor YoY negative growth. Maruti Suzuki recently emerged as the top-selling passenger UV maker in the country as the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, S-Cross and XL6 enable a strong sales momentum.

In November 2023, a total of 49,016 UVs were recorded as against 32,563 units with a massive YoY sales increase of 50.5 per cent in India. At the 2023 Auto Expo, MSIL unveiled the Jimny lifestyle off-road SUV and Fronx compact SUV coupe and both are part of the lineup to further strengthen the brand’s SUV portfolio.

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto, the rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross, also joined the MPV range a few months ago. The Brezza compact SUV and the Grand Vitara midsize SUV continue to be one of the best sellers in their respective segments giving Maruti Suzuki a decisive edge over their competitors in India.