Maruti Suzuki Starts New Car Deliveries Across India Following SOP Protocols

Maruti Suzuki has announced the opening of dealerships and commencement of deliveries for waiting customers across the country

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has announced to have put in place a substantial Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for its dealer network across the nation. The largest carmaker in the country says it is to ensure high level of sanitization and hygiene across its dealerships for its employees and customers safety.

In line with state government guidelines and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), Maruti Suzuki has commenced opening its dealerships and delivering its cars to the customers who are enduring waiting period. With safety at the forefront, Maruti Suzuki labels the procedures as new way of life and calling them as new normal.

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said that the customer satisfaction and safety are the top priorities of the brand and all its dealerships are endeavouring to ensure “complete safety, hygiene and sanitization of all touch points“. He intends to ensure a safe buying experience for the customers coming in to buy the Maruti Suzuki cars.

Along with implementing Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) across dealerships, the Indo-Japanese manufacturer has deployed safety protocols at manufacturing facilities and service workshops with high-level sanitization procedures too, sticking by the government recommendations. The SOP is designed with all the facets of customer interaction in mind.

A team of experts has studied the processes involved from the moment the customer walks into the showroom and the final delivery before coming up with the solutions for the SOP, according to Maruti Suzuki. Additionally, the buyers can choose their desired vehicle as well as accessories digitally through Arena and Nexa websites offering different ways of personalisation options.

Moreover, the dealerships will take care of the complete sterilization of the test drive vehicles before assigning them to the customers for driving experience. One individual will be allowed to take the test drive with the relationship manager sitting in the back row of seats. The brand also offers door step delivery of its cars and the staff visiting customer homes will follow safety protocols.