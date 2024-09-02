Maruti Suzuki Starts Installing EV Chargers At NEXA Outlets Ahead Of eVX Launch

The Maruti Suzuki eVX is scheduled for its launch in January 2025; will become the first EV from the largest car brand in India

Maruti Suzuki first introduced the eVX concept at the 2023 Auto Expo, followed by its showcase at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo. The concept made yet another appearance at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 in February. The production version of the eVX is now set to be revealed and launched during the Bharat Mobility Expo in January 2025.

Ahead of its arrival, the brand has begun setting up EV charging stations at the premium Nexa dealerships where the electric SUV will be sold. Maruti Suzuki, is rigorously testing the eVX as it gears up for its highly anticipated launch in the domestic market. Interestingly, the eVX is expected to debut in international markets like Japan, Europe, and the United Kingdom with exports likely to be prioritised.

The Maruti Suzuki eVX is set to feature sleek LED headlamps and tail lamps, highlighted by distinct LED Daytime Running Lights. The rear design will be characterised by a horizontal LED light bar connecting the tail lamps with twin lighting signatures running parallel to each other. Additionally, the eVX will sport V-shaped multi-spoke alloy wheels and the rear door handles will be seamlessly integrated into the pillars.

The Maruti Suzuki eVX will boast tall pillars and a thick horizontal grille bar that links the headlamps, enhancing its appearance. It will be positioned primarily against the top-spec Tata Nexon EV instead of the Tata Curvv EV as the eVX may aim to secure a significant market share by delivering better practicality and an extended driving range.

It will be loaded with equipment such as a large touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, drive modes, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, a heads-up display (HUD), a new two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, Level 2 ADAS technology, and ventilated and powered front seats, panoramic sunroof and push button start/stop.

The eVX, which will be Maruti Suzuki’s first all-electric offering both in India and abroad, is expected to come equipped with a 60 kWh battery pack. This could provide a claimed driving range exceeding 550 km per charge.