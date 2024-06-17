Maruti Suzuki Sold Over 18 Lakh CNG Cars, New Models Incoming

Maruti Suzuki has retailed more than 18 lakh CNG cars in India and it boasts a diverse portfolio of 13 vehicles within the CNG segment

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has revealed that it has sold over 1.8 million CNG vehicles till date in the domestic market and has a market share of 74.1 per cent. As part of the celebration, MSIL has introduced a new campaign ‘Run On What You Love’ which is said to highlight the joy, freedom and adventure that its S-CNG vehicles offer.

The campaign film presents an engaging story that appeals to young, eco-conscious buyers who prioritize both enjoyment and adventure. It highlights the reliability and fuel efficiency of Maruti Suzuki’s extensive S-CNG vehicle lineup. Speaking about the campaign, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said,

“The ‘Run On What You Love’ campaign celebrates the new-age CNG car buyer who is making a conscious choice and living life to the fullest. We believe CNG cars are no longer just about functionality; they are about enjoying the journey, embracing adventures, and pursuing passions. Through this campaign, we aim to inspire a new generation of drivers to explore the endless possibilities that S-CNG vehicles offer.”

Maruti Suzuki pioneered the CNG segment in India in 2010 and it aims to build on its existing 74.1 per cent market share in the CNG segment by targeting higher volumes this FY. Maruti Suzuki’s diverse lineup of S-CNG technology vehicles includes 13 models: Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, WagonR, Dzire, Ertiga, Brezza, Eeco, Baleno, FRONX, XL6, Grand Vitara, and Super Carry.

The aforementioned multifaceted campaign will be promoted across TV, digital, radio and social media channels. Alongside the campaign, the Indo-Japanese manufacturer organised the ‘Sustainability Drive’ to celebrate World Environment Day. This initiative was conducted in more than 1700 cities across the country.

Maruti Suzuki’s S-CNG vehicles are equipped with dual inter-dependent ECU and an Intelligent Injection System, which deliver an optimal air-fuel ratio for superior performance and fuel efficiency. The S-CNG system is designed with enhanced safety features, including stainless steel pipes and joints to prevent corrosion and leakage throughout the CNG structure.

Integrated wire harnesses help eliminate short-circuiting, and a microswitch ensures the vehicle cannot start during the CNG refuelling process. The brand is expected to launch the CNG version of the new Swift in the coming months. The next-gen Dzire based CNG variant is also in the pipeline.