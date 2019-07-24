Maruti Suzuki Sold Around 10 Lakh Cars From 363 Nexa Outlets In Just 4 Years

Maruti Suzuki has reported various achievements of its Nexa chain of premium dealerships, including a customer base of more than a million and establishment of 363 outlets

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), the country’s largest-selling carmaker, reports the establishment of 363 outlets in 206 cities across the country. The company, which sells the Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz and S-Cross through its upmarket sales network, has even achieved a customer base of over a million.

Maruti Suzuki even reports that a whopping 70% of its customers are first time buyers, while nearly 50% of them are aged under 35. In order to further consolidate its position, the carmaker will next launch the Maruti XL6.

The Maruti XL6 is an Ertiga-based offering that will be sold alongside the Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz and S-Cross. This is even likely to further expand its network in the near future to start enjoying even higher footfall.

Among the currently available Nexa offerings, the Baleno has regularly featured on the monthly lists of top 10 highest-selling vehicles. Even Ciaz has largely remained the leader of the C2-segment. The S-Cross, however, has never sold too well in the small crossover market and even the Ignis has failed to sell too well, at least by Maruti’s standards.

Last month, Maruti Suzuki launched the Nexa terminals. These mobile units have so far been launched in Haryana and Punjab and have already covered 10 cities in merely 45 days. The carmaker will introduce more such movable outlets to increase its penetration in the Tier-3 towns.

To make things even better, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) has even been in the process of upgrading all the Nexa showrooms to give them a more luxurious and special look. All the outlets will be equipped with interactive touchscreen units and Virtual Reality simulators to enhance the customer’s car buying process and appeal more to the younger car buyers.