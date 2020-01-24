Maruti Suzuki Sold 5 Lakh BS6 Cars In India – Alto, Swift, Baleno, XL6

Maruti Suzuki’s 75 per cent of the cumulative petrol model sales currently come from the BSVI models

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is reaping benefits of being the first manufacturer to really hop on the BSVI bandwagon. The Indo-Japanese brand has rapidly been expanding its BSVI portfolio and majority of the models have already received the BSVI compliant engines.

The largest car producer in the country launched the 1.2-litre DualJet BSVI petrol engine in the Baleno in April 2019 and the tried-and-tested 1.2-litre K-series petrol motor was also upgraded in the premium hatchback. It was shortly followed by the BSVI Alto 800 and the 1.2-litre BSVI petrol motor made its way into the Swift, Dzire and Wagon R as well.

The Ertiga became the sixth model to gain BSVI compliance in August 2019 courtesy of the 1.5-litre mild-hybrid engine developing 104.7 PS and 138 Nm and the same unit was later introduced onto the XL6. The S-Presso came with the BSVI 1.0-litre petrol motor right from the word-go.

With a strong portfolio of BSVI models way ahead of the deadline on March 31, 2020, the company has today announced that the sales of such range have reached more than five lakh units.

The timeline Maruti Suzuki took to achieve this feat was just around nine months. MSIL is currently offering ten models with BSVI compliant petrol engines and Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, MSIL said the early introduction of the BS6 compliant mills represents his brand’s commitment to Government’s vision for clean and green environment.

The BSVI compliant models now contribute to nearly three-fourth of the total petrol sales. The portfolio has Alto, Eeco, S-Presso, Celerio, WagonR, Swift, Baleno, Dzire, Ertiga and XL6 already updated. The Vitara Brezza and S-Cross are sold with a single diesel engine choice. The 1.3-litre DDiS 200 motor will eventually be discontinued as it won’t be upgraded to meet the stringent emission standards.

The facelifted version of the Vitara Brezza is expected to launch soon in India with minor cosmetic and interior updates. As for the powertrain, the 1.5-litre SHVS petrol found in the Ertiga and XL6 will more likely be used.