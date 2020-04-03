Maruti Suzuki Sold 14.14 Lakh Cars in FY19 – Alto, Wagon R, Swift, Ertiga

In last financial year, Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest-selling carmaker, sold 14,14,346 vehicles, which is an 18.2 per cent dip from 17,29,826 units sold in the previous fiscal

The prolonged sales slowdown has left a sizeable dent in the sales numbers of almost every carmaker in business in India. The situation is same even for Maruti Suzuki, which is the largest selling carmaker of India since time immemorial. In the last financial year, its sales fell by a whopping 3.15 lakh units, which corresponds to an 18.2 per cent drop from 17,29,826 units sold in the 2018-19 fiscal to 14,14,346 units retailed in the last financial year.

If we talk about the mini car segment, which comprises the Alto and the S-Presso, the sales dropped from 3,68,990 units in the 2018-19 fiscal to 2,47,776 units in the last financial year. This is a 32.9 per cent drop.

Next, in the compact segment, sales dropped from 8,71,864 units in the 2018-19 financial year to 7,87,610 units in the previous fiscal year. This is a drop of 9.7 per cent. The compact car segment comprises a range of models, including Wagon R, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire and Tour S.

In the mid-size segment, which comprises just one model in the form of the Ciaz, sales too a massive hit of 45.3 per cent from 46,169 units to 25,258 units in the previous financial year. A massive drop in popularity of the Ciaz I owing not just to the slowdown but also the fact that the demand for sedans has been falling as buyers have a growing interest in equally priced SUVs.

In the UV segment of the company, which comprises Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL76, sales dropped from 2,64,197 units in 2018-19 to 2,35, 298 units in 2019-20. This corresponds to a 10.9 per cent drop.

Finally, in the Vans category, which featured both Omni and Eeco in 2018-19 fiscal, and now holds only Eeco, sales dwindled from 178,606 units to 18,404 units in last financial year. This is a pretty massive 33.7 per cent drop.