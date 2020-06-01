Maruti Suzuki Sold 13,865 Units in May 2020, Sales Down By 89%

After recording a sale of zero units in April 2020, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s top-selling carmaker, has recorded a sale of 18,539 units last month

The entire automotive market of the country came to a standstill in April 2020 as the nationwide lockout imposed last month led to shut down of production facilities and showrooms. Each and every carmaker, including Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, which has been the largest-selling carmaker in the country, recorded an absolute zero in sales. This month, however, the carmakers have restarted gaining sales momentum.

Maruti Suzuki, which is operating with less than 50 per cent of its dealerships, has registered a total sale of 18,539 units in May 2020. Out of these, 13,865 units were sold in the domestic market, 23 units were supplied to TKM and the rest were for the export market. It may be noted here that the carmaker resumed operations on May 12, under the new operating procedures and guidelines issued by the Government of India.

Production at the company’s Manesar-based facility started on May 18, while the Gujarat-based plant of Suzuki Motor Corporation resumed production on May 25. Export resumed once operations restarted at Mundra and Mumbai facility.

As expected, the domestic sales recorded last month are a huge drop from the company’s performance in May 2019. In the corresponding month of last year, the company had recorded a total sale of 1,25,552 units in the domestic market, which is more than 10 times of what the company sold in the domestic market last month. Also, the difference becomes even bigger if you take into notice the sales performance of Maruti Suzuki in May 2018, where it sold 1,63,200 units.

As per a recent report, Maruti Suzuki has been garnering around 6,000 bookings a week since it resumed operations. This is a lot lesser than the 4-5,000 bookings a day it received before the unfavourable situation affected the entire market last month. This is a clear reflection of consumer interest as a lot lesser people seem to be planning to purchase a car at this moment.

However, the company has also revealed that the demand for small cars has become significantly more than that for bigger vehicles as there are many first time car buyers who wish to finally purchase a vehicle and stop dependency on public transport. The company has also increased the digitalization of car buying process, which is something that should help the manufacturer in this era of social distancing