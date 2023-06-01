Maruti Suzuki Sold 1.78 Lakh Units In May – Brezza, Fronx, Alto, Swift

Maruti Suzuki recorded 1,78,083 units in the month of May 2023 as against 1,61,413 units with a YoY positive sales growth of 10.32 per cent

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) posted a cumulative sales total of 1,78,083 units in the month of May 2023 and it includes a domestic sales tally of 1,46,596 units, sales to other OEM of 5,010 units and 26,477 units in exports. The largest car producer in the country has noted that the chip shortage had a minor impact on the production of vehicles last month.

The mini segment comprising Alto and S-Presso recorded a total of 12,236 units as against 17,408 units during the same period last year while the compact cars (Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and Wagon R) resulted in a total of 71,419 unit sales against 67,947 units. Thus, their combined total stood at 83,655 units against 85,355 units in May 2022.

The Ciaz midsize sedan could only manage 992 units last month against 586 units. The utility vehicles composing Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara and XL6 led to a sales tally of 46,243 units against 28,051 units in May 2022. The Eeco affordable van garnered 12,818 units against 10,482 units. The total PV sales stood at 1,43,708 units against 1,24,474 units.

The Super Carry LCV posted 2,888 units in May 2023 against 3,526 units. The total passenger vehicle and light commercial vehicle sales stood at 1,46,596 units against 1,28,000 units. Taking the OEM supply to Toyota, monthly export in May and total domestic sales, Maruti Suzuki registered a total of 1,78,083 units against 1,61,413 units.

The Indo-Japanese brand has been on a launch spree over the last year or so. Only a few weeks ago, the Fronx compact SUV coupe was introduced and is positioned below the Brezza in the lineup. Next up, Maruti Suzuki will announce the prices of the Jimny lifestyle off-road SUV on June 7 and it will be retailed in Zeta and Alpha variants.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny derives power from a 1.5L four-cylinder K15B petrol engine with idle start/stop tech. It is good enough to develop a maximum power output of 105 PS and 134 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed torque converter automatic unit, transferring power to all four wheels as standard.