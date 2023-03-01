Maruti Suzuki Sold 1.72 Lakh Units In Feb – Grand Vitara, Brezza, Baleno, Alto

Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 1,72,321 units in the month of February 2023 as against 1,64,056 units with a YoY growth of 5.03 per cent

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced the sales tally for the month of February 2023 as a total of 1,72,321 units were sold, which includes local sales of 150,823 units, sales to the other OEM of 4,291 units and an export tally of 17,207 units. The largest car producer in the country has noted that the shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on domestic vehicle production.

The mini segment comprising S-Presso and Alto combined to record 21,875 units against 19,691 units with a YoY growth of 11.09 per cent. The compact vehicles such as Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR combined to register a total of 79,898 units last month as against 77,795 units with a YoY positive sales increase of 2.70 per cent.

The Ciaz posted 792 units against 1,912 units with a YoY decline of 58.57 per cent. The UV range composing Brezza, Ertiga, XL6 and Grand Vitara managed a cumulative domestic total of 33,550 unit sales in the month of Feb 2023 as against 25,360 units during the same period in 2022 with a YoY surge of 32.29 per cent.

The arrival of the new generation Brezza and the all-new Grand Vitara have certainly helped in increasing the market share in the SUV space. The Maruti Suzuki Eeco registered 11,352 unit sales as against 9,190 units with a growth of 23.52 per cent. The Super Carry LCV recorded 3,356 units against 3,659 units with a YoY drop of 8.28 per cent.

The total domestic sale of 1,50,823 units resulted in a YoY growth of 9.60 per cent when compared to the 1,37,607 unit sales tally in February 2022. Combining the domestic sales, exports, and supply to Toyota, the total sales stood at 1,72,321 units as against 1,64,056 units with a YoY growth of 5.03 per cent.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer will launch the Fronx compact SUV coupe in April 2023 and it will be followed by the five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny around May or June. Maruti Suzuki will look to further expand its SUV range with the arrival of the seven-seater Grand Vitara in a couple of years while the production-spec eVX will be launched in 2025.