Maruti Suzuki Sold 1.68 Lakh+ Cars In Feb – Baleno, Brezza, Fronx, Jimny

Maruti Suzuki posted 1,68,544 units against 1,55,114 units with a YoY positive volume increase of 8.6 per cent in Feb 2024

In February 2024, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) reported total sales of 197,471 units. This figure comprises domestic sales of 163,397 units, sales to other OEMs totalling 5,147 units, and exports amounting to 28,927 units. The mini range comprising Alto and S-Presso were responsible for a total of 14,782 units as against 21,875 units during the same period last year with a YoY de-growth of 32.4 per cent.

The compact Maruti Suzuki range composes Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR. These models combined to record a total of 71,627 unit sales last month as against 79,898 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY negative sales growth of 10.3 per cent. The Ciaz midsize sedan posted 481 units against 792 units with a decline of 39.2 per cent.

The largest car producer in the country sells a slew of Utility Vehicles such as Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, S-Cross and XL6 in the domestic market. They combined to register a tally of 61,234 units in Feb 2024 as against 33,550 units during the same period in 2023 with a YoY sales surge of 82.5 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco garnered a domestic total of 12,147 units last month as against 11,352 units with a YoY growth of 7 per cent while the Super Carry recorded 3,126 units against 3,356 units with a de-growth of 6.8 per cent. Combined with the sales to the other OEM of 5,147 units, the Indo-Japanese manufacturer posted 1,68,544 units against 1,55,114 units.

This led to a YoY positive volume increase of 8.6 per cent. MSIL shipped 28,927 units in February 2024 as against 17,207 units with a YoY growth of 68.1 per cent. So far this financial year, the company recorded 19,48,127 units as against 17,96,093 units, with a healthy YoY growth of 8.4 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki’s recent string of launches have been largely successful and the brand is preparing to bring in the new generation Swift in the coming months, followed by the all-new Dzire. Both will be powered by a new 1.2L Z series three-cylinder petrol engine. A micro SUV, a compact MPV, Fronx facelift and a budget EV are in the development. The eVX will debut later this year or in early 2025.