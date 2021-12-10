Maruti Suzuki Small Hybrid SUV To Likely Launch By Mid 2022

Maruti Suzuki small hybrid SUV is expected to go on sale by the middle of next year while the brand’s first EV could launch before 2025

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is expected to introduce a brand new small SUV with a hybrid powertrain by the middle of next year according to a recent report that surfaced on the internet. The model in question will be the second-gen Brezza with an assortment of changes inside and out. It has been further said that the largest carmaker in the country is working on electric vehicles, flex-fuel vehicles, CNG and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles as well.

The report noted that Maruti Suzuki won’t be entering the electric vehicle space by the next financial year but it will reportedly arrive before 2025. The news follows Maruti Suzuki and Toyota showcasing strong hybrid vehicles in an event related to the Vibrant Gujarat Summit recently as the Mirai FCEV and Camry Hybrid were amongst the ones on display.

At the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit scheduled for January 10, 2022, in Gandhinagar, the Indo-Japanese manufacturer will showcase its battery manufacturing capabilities while Toyota will have Mirai, Camry Hybrid and Prius EV on the show floor. The company will also reportedly showcase PHEV, BEV, FCEV and strong hybrid vehicles.

In a bid to reduce oil imports, MSIL also made a presentation to the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, about the brand’s roadmap recently. Maruti Suzuki has also asked for the government to reduce GST on hybrid vehicles and bring it on par with electric vehicles. In the immediate future, Maruti Suzuki will launch new CNG and flex-fuel vehicles.

Moreover, Maruti Suzuki’s Managing Director Kenichi Ayukawa told recently that his company won’t launch new diesel engines with BSVI compliance. Due to chip shortage, MSIL’s sales numbers reduced last month to 1,39,184 units. The local volumes stood at 1,13,017 units and 4,774 units were part of the OEM supply while 21,393 units were shipped to global markets.

In 2022, Maruti Suzuki will bring in a slew of new products including the facelifted Baleno, next-generation Alto and the new-gen Vitara Brezza. In the near future, the five-door version of the Jimny will also debut and only a few weeks ago, the second generation Celerio entered showrooms.