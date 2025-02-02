Maruti Suzuki Sells 2.12 Lakh Cars In January 2025 – Highest-Ever Monthly Sales

By
Team GaadiWaadi
-
New Dzire
Pic Source: Sreedev S S

Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 1,73,599 passenger vehicles in the domestic market in January 2025; Total export sales stood at 27,100 units

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), the country’s leading car manufacturer, kicked off the calendar year 2025 on a positive note, marking the highest-ever monthly sales of 2,12,251 units. This accounts for a year-over-year growth, as the company sold 1,99,364 units in January 2024.

To begin with, the overall domestic passenger vehicle sales of the home-grown car manufacturer stood at 1,73,599 units, registering a good growth over the previous year’s figures of 1,66,802 units. Diving into the details, the mini segment which includes Alto and S-Presso saw a minor decline while the compact segment with cars like Baleno, Dzire, Ignis, Swift and WagonR witnessed total sales of 82,241 units.

One of the most prominent categories is the utility vehicle segment with models like Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, XL6, Jimny and Invicto. This segment contributed 65,093 units, an improvement from the previous year’s figures of 62,083 units. The mid-size sedan Ciaz also witnesses growth in January 2025 with 768 units in the bag.

2024 maruti swift-23

Category: Sub-segment

Models

January

April-January

2025

2024

FY 2024-25

FY 2023-24

A: Mini

Alto, S-Presso

14,247

15,849

103,889

115,483

A: Compact

Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, WagonR

82,241

76,533

630,889

686,544

Mini + Compact Segment

96,488

92,382

734,778

802,027

A: Mid-Size

Ciaz

768

363

6,629

9,266

Total A: Passenger Cars

97,256

92,745

741,407

811,293

B: Utility Vehicles

Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, XL6

65,093

62,038

594,056

522,626

C: Vans

Eeco

11,250

12,019

113,770

112,973

Total Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales (PV)

173,599

166,802

1,449,233

1,446,892

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Super Carry

4,089

3,412

29,391

27,025

Total Domestic Sales including LCV (PV+LCV)

177,688

170,214

1,478,624

1,473,917

Sales to other OEM

7,463

5,229

88,662

48,491

Total Domestic Sales (PV+LCV+OEM)

185,151

175,443

1,567,286

1,522,408

Total Export Sales

27,100

23,921

274,596

228,248

Total Sales (Total Domestic

+ Export)

212,251

199,364

1,841,882

1,750,656

Taking into account the light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment with the Super Carry being the sole product, the total domestic sales (PV+LCV) stood at 1,77,688 units (1,70,214 units in January 2024).

In addition to this, the tally for sales to other OEMs stood at 7,463 units. The total domestic sales combined for PV, LCV and OEM shot up from 1,75,443 units in January 2024 to 1,85,151 units in January 2025.

maruti fronx
Pic Source: SK Gupta Physio

Talking about the exports, Maruti Suzuki shipped 27,100 units to overseas markets in January 2025. The export count for January 2024 was 23,932. This highlights the significant growth in the export numbers.