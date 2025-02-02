Maruti Suzuki Sells 2.12 Lakh Cars In January 2025 – Highest-Ever Monthly Sales

Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 1,73,599 passenger vehicles in the domestic market in January 2025; Total export sales stood at 27,100 units

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), the country’s leading car manufacturer, kicked off the calendar year 2025 on a positive note, marking the highest-ever monthly sales of 2,12,251 units. This accounts for a year-over-year growth, as the company sold 1,99,364 units in January 2024.

To begin with, the overall domestic passenger vehicle sales of the home-grown car manufacturer stood at 1,73,599 units, registering a good growth over the previous year’s figures of 1,66,802 units. Diving into the details, the mini segment which includes Alto and S-Presso saw a minor decline while the compact segment with cars like Baleno, Dzire, Ignis, Swift and WagonR witnessed total sales of 82,241 units.

One of the most prominent categories is the utility vehicle segment with models like Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, XL6, Jimny and Invicto. This segment contributed 65,093 units, an improvement from the previous year’s figures of 62,083 units. The mid-size sedan Ciaz also witnesses growth in January 2025 with 768 units in the bag.

Category: Sub-segment Models January April-January 2025 2024 FY 2024-25 FY 2023-24 A: Mini Alto, S-Presso 14,247 15,849 103,889 115,483 A: Compact Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, WagonR 82,241 76,533 630,889 686,544 Mini + Compact Segment 96,488 92,382 734,778 802,027 A: Mid-Size Ciaz 768 363 6,629 9,266 Total A: Passenger Cars 97,256 92,745 741,407 811,293 B: Utility Vehicles Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, XL6 65,093 62,038 594,056 522,626 C: Vans Eeco 11,250 12,019 113,770 112,973 Total Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales (PV) 173,599 166,802 1,449,233 1,446,892 Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) Super Carry 4,089 3,412 29,391 27,025 Total Domestic Sales including LCV (PV+LCV) 177,688 170,214 1,478,624 1,473,917 Sales to other OEM 7,463 5,229 88,662 48,491 Total Domestic Sales (PV+LCV+OEM) 185,151 175,443 1,567,286 1,522,408 Total Export Sales 27,100 23,921 274,596 228,248 Total Sales (Total Domestic + Export) 212,251 199,364 1,841,882 1,750,656

Taking into account the light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment with the Super Carry being the sole product, the total domestic sales (PV+LCV) stood at 1,77,688 units (1,70,214 units in January 2024).

In addition to this, the tally for sales to other OEMs stood at 7,463 units. The total domestic sales combined for PV, LCV and OEM shot up from 1,75,443 units in January 2024 to 1,85,151 units in January 2025.

Talking about the exports, Maruti Suzuki shipped 27,100 units to overseas markets in January 2025. The export count for January 2024 was 23,932. This highlights the significant growth in the export numbers.