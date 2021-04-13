Maruti Suzuki Secures Top Five Places In FY Sales For 4th Year In A Row

Maruti Suzuki Swift was the most sold car in India in FY2020-21 and the top five models attributed to 30 per cent of the total sales

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced a statement acknowledging five of the best-sellers in the passenger car market in the Financial Year 2020-21. With the largest carmaker in the country utterly dominating the sales charts, it comes as no surprise that the top five sellers have continued to carry the Maruti Suzuki badge for the fourth year in a row.

The Swift hatchback sat at the top of the sales charts last FY with 1,72,671 units while the Baleno finished in the second position with 1,63,445 units. The third place was occupied by Wagon R with 1,60,330 units while Alto and Dzire ended up as the fourth and fifth most sold models in the country respectively with 1,58,992 units and 1,28,251 units.

MSIL has said that the five models contributed to almost 30 per cent of the overall passenger vehicle sales in FY 2020-21. The Alto, Wagon R, Swift, Baleno and Dzire have been the top five selling cars in India since FY2017-18 and on a more elaborative note, the Indo-Japanese manufacturer garnered top four places for over a decade.

Speaking on the achievement, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said “We are thankful to our customers for their continued trust in Maruti Suzuki. 2020 brought in fresh challenges to the economy but customer’s trust remained unchanged. Alongside the year also brought new opportunities to innovate and connect with the customer.”

In the Financial Year between April 2020 and March 2021, Maruti Suzuki had seven models in the top ten sales charts as Vitara Brezza finished at the top of the compact SUV segment. The five-seater received a facelift at the 2020 Auto Expo, as a 1.5-litre four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine joined the fray producing 104.7 PS maximum power and 138 Nm of peak torque.

It is paired with either a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The Vitara Brezza is positioned in a highly competitive segment as it rivals Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and others. Earlier this year, the Swift received a minor update with the addition of three dual-tone colour schemes.