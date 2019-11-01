Maruti Suzuki Sales Up By 4.5% In Oct 2019, Thanks To XL6, Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki registered 1,53,435 units overall in October 2019 as against 1,46,766 units during the same month in 2018 with 4.5 per cent growth

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has just released its sales statistics for the month of October 2019 and it shows a shy of relief for the largest carmaker in the country. The company sold a total of 1,53,435 units last month and it includes the domestic tally of 1,41,550 units along with 2,727 units in OEM supply to Toyota while 9,158 units were shipped abroad.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer has been offering huge discounts in the last three months and things appeared to have worked in its favour mainly during the Diwali time. The mini and compact segments comprising of models such as Alto, Wagon R, S-Presso, Celerio, Swift, Baleno, Ignis and Dzire had combined to post the major chunk of sales as the cumulative numbers stood at 1,03,631 units.

This when compared to the same month during last year 97,624 units were retailed resulting in an appreciable 6.2 per cent YoY growth. However, while considering the April to October 2019 period of this FY, the volume drop was massive at 24.4 per cent. Maruti Suzuki sold 2,371 units of the Ciaz last month as against 3,892 units during the corresponding month in 2018 with 39.1 per cent slump.

Over to the utility space, Maruti Suzuki garnerd a total of 23,108 units in October 2019 as against 20,764 units during the same month last year for Ertiga, XL6, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross. Adding the Eeco into the mix, the domestic passenger vehicle sales ended at 1,39,121 units as against 1,35,948 units with 2.3 per cent YoY sales increase.

In the UV segment, Maruti Suzuki managed to record 11.3 per cent sales growth as the brand posted good comeback in the volume spaces finally after months of struggles through 2019. If the domestic sales along with the figures of Super Carry and OEM supply are taken into account, Maruti Suzuki retailed more than 6,000 units compared to October 2018 with 4.5 per cent growth.

The recent launches such as S-Presso and XL6 have certainly played their part in helping Maruti Suzuki to boost the volume numbers and their individual figures are still awaited to get a clearer picture.