Maruti Suzuki Sales Up By 142% In June 2021 – Swift, Alto, Ertiga, Baleno

Last month, Maruti Suzuki dispatched over 1.24 lakh vehicles, registering a massive sales growth of over 142 per cent on a YoY basis

With the different states of India now easing their respective lockdowns, car sales seem to be coming back on track. Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, sold 1,24,280 units of vehicles last month, i.e., in June 2021. During the same month last year (June 2020), the company had sold 51,274 units, which translates to a 142.38 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) growth.

In May 2021, the manufacturer had sold a total of just 32,903 units. Thus, on a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis, the sale figure for June 2021 has grown astronomically, by 277.72 per cent. Apart from that, Maruti’s market share touched 48.6 per cent last month, up from 43.9 per cent in June 2020.

Maruti Suzuki has two dealership networks In India – Arena and Nexa. The expansive dealer and after-sales network are perhaps the biggest reasons for Maruti’s success in the Indian market. Also, the Indo-Japanese manufacturer specialises in building affordable cars that are easy to run and maintain, which further boosts its popularity among the average Indian buyers.

Maruti Suzuki is planning to re-introduce diesel engines in its lineup next year. The brand is working on updating its currently-discontinued 1.5-litre DDiS engine, to make it BS6-compliant. The XL6 will reportedly be the first model to receive it, followed by the Vitara Brezza and Ertiga.

Previously the manufacturer had decided to discontinue all its diesel engines, and focus on CNG technology instead. In fact, Maruti had recorded huge sales numbers with its CNG-powered cars last fiscal year. However, with the demand for diesel-powered still being strong in the Indian market, Maruti has decided to offer the option for an oil-burner on select models in its lineup.

Apart from that, Maruti is also planning to launch the next-generation version of the Celerio hatchback in September this year. The next-gen Alto is also in the works, which is expected to launch in India next year. The manufacturer is also working on the next-generation Vitara Brezza, which is being developed in partnership with Toyota. The latter will also launch the new SUV under its own brand, as the next-gen Urban Cruiser.