Maruti Suzuki Sales Up By 135% In September, 1.48 Lakh+ Units Sold

Maruti Suzuki recorded a total of 1,48,380 units in the month of September 2022 as against 63,111 units with a huge YoY surge of 135.1 per cent

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) registered a cumulative domestic tally of 1,48,380 units in the month of September 2022 as against 63,111 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY sales increase of 135.1 per cent. The massive leap in sales volumes is due to the good recovery the industry has been making along with the long list of new launches the brand has brought in this CY.

The largest car producer in the country introduced a host of new offerings this calendar year as the heavily updated Baleno, new generation Alto K10, new-gen Brezza, all-new Grand Vitara, updated Ertiga and XL6, etc made their way into the market. Last month, Maruti Suzuki posted an MoM growth of 10.6 per cent as 1,34,166 units were sold in August 2022.

Maruti Suzuki secured a market share of 41.8 per cent this month while the market share stood at 34 per cent last month. A total of 3,54,948 units were sold in India in September 2022 as against 1,85,636 units during the same period last year with a positive YoY growth of per cent and needless to say, MSIL has been the major contributor.

The Grand Vitara midsize SUV was launched only a few days ago and is priced between Rs. 10.45 lakh and Rs. 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The five-seater competes against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and others and over 57,000 bookings have been noted already for the highly promising five-seater.

It is underpinned by the Global C platform and derives power from the in-house developed 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C mild-hybrid petrol and the Toyota-sourced 1.5-litre three-cylinder Atkinson Cycle petrol engine working in tandem with an electric motor and a battery to form a strong hybrid system with a claimed fuel economy of 27.97 kmpl.

MSIL is currently testing the India-spec five-door Jimny (extended wheelbase version of the three-door global Jimny) and the Baleno Cross and they are expected to debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in January before going on sale. A seven-seater version of the Grand Vitara will reportedly arrive in the near future.