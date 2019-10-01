Big Drop In Maruti Alto, Ciaz, Vitara Brezza Sales In September 2019

Maruti Suzuki sold 1,10,454 units of passenger vehicles in September 2019 as against 1,51,512 units during the same month last year with 27.1% decline

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has just released volume sales numbers for the month of September 2019. The largest carmaker in the country garnered a total of 1,22,640 units last month and it includes 1,12,500 units domestically, 2,952 units of OEM sales to Toyota and 7,188 units in exports.

Compared to the same month in 2018, Maruti Suzuki retailed nearly 40,000 units lesser leading to YoY sales drop of 24.4 per cent. In the current financial year between April and September 2019, Maruti Suzuki registered 7,40,911 units in total as against 9,75,327 units during the corresponding period with 24 per cent volume decline.

Considering the domestic passenger vehicle sales for September 2019, Maruti Suzuki experienced a massive drop of 27.1 per cent as 1,10,454 units were retailed against 1,51,512 units twelve months ago. The mini and compact segments enabling big volumes for the Indo-Japanese manufacturer have not recovered just yet as the overall sales slowdown has hampered the industry’s progress throughout 2019.

The entry-level segments comprising of Alto, Wagon R, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno and Dzire contributed to a tally of 77,264 units last month. In comparison, 1,08,892 units were retailed during the same month in 2018 leading to a sizeable drop of 29.1 per cent. The Ciaz’s sales also fell to just 1,715 units with YoY slump of 72.5 per cent.

In the UV space, Maruti Suzuki recorded 21,526 units last month as against 21,639 units with just 0.5 per cent YoY decline as Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross and XL6 have managed to maintain the momentum appreciably. In FY2019-20, 1,14,210 utility vehicles were sold as against 1,29,869 units during the same month in 2018 with just 12.1 per cent drop.

It is worth noting that during the same period, the mini and compact vehicles attributed to 28.9 and 29.2 per cent YoY sales slumps respectively. This could mean that Maruti Suzuki may concentrate more on launching new UVs in the near future to sustain demand. Last month, Maruti Suzuki supplied 2,952 units of Baleno to Toyota as it’s sold under the Glanza badge there.