Maruti Suzuki Sales Down By 34.3% In August 2019 – Big Drop In Alto, Ciaz Sales

The Indian auto industry is going through its worst-ever sales slump in recent years. The condition is so bad that even leading carmaker Maruti Suzuki has been experiencing a significant drop in sales figures every month.

The situation remained grim even last month, as the leading carmaker experienced a huge drop in sales on YoY basis. Last month, the carmaker sold a total of 106,413 units, thereby reporting a drop in popularity of massive 34.3 per cent. 94,728 units were sold in the domestic market, 2,333 units in domestic OEM sales and 9,352 units in export markets.

Almost the entire product portfolio of the country’s leading carmaker has witnessed a considerable drop in sales. The Maruti Ciaz, for instance, saw a huge dip in demand. In August 2018, the C2-segment sedan sold 7002 copies. Last month, however, the carmaker could find only 1596 buyers for its Honda City-rival. This led to a drop of over 77 per cent.

A small growth was experienced by the company’s SUVs and crossovers, which saw a marginal growth of just 3.1 per cent. In August 2019, XL6, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross had a combined sales figure of 18,522 units. In comparison, 17,971 units of Ertiga, Gypsy, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross were sold in August 2018. While Alto registered the biggest drop as only 10,123 units sold last month compared to 22,237 units sales same month last year thus registered a big 55% sales drop.

It may be noted here that the Gypsy was discontinued earlier this year, while the Ertiga-based XL6 was launched last month. Even the small cars from Maruti Suzuki witnessed a decline in popularity. In August 2019, the WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno, and Dzire found 54,274 buyers.

The above is a massive drop from 71,364 units sold in August 2018. In August 2019, the company’s total domestic sales (domestic + OEM) stood at 97,061 units. This resulted into a 34.3% drop from 147,700 sales in August 2018.